1 officer killed, 2 others hurt in Pennsylvania shooting

By Associated Press
2022/04/01 09:08
LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer was killed and two others injured Thursday during a shooting that occurred while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said.

Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for the disturbance call. Nearly an hour later gunfire broke out and officers radioed in they were hit, Capello said at a brief news conference.

All three officers were taken to hospitals. One of them has been pronounced dead. A second was in critical condition, but stable, and a third was in stable condition, Capello said.

“This is an extremely difficult moment for everyone,” Capello said.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Lebanon, was killed in the shooting, Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner said.

“As one can imagine, it's clearly a traumatic event,” Breiner said. “Our guys are strong, but we're human and we have families.”

The slain officer's name is being withheld pending notification of extended family members.

Police did not release further details.

Updated : 2022-04-01 10:33 GMT+08:00

