Putin's rouble gas payment order covers deliveries due after April 1 - source

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with top officials on support to aviation industry in Russia amid western sanctions vis videoconfer... Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with top officials on support to aviation industry in Russia amid western sanctions vis videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for foreign gas buyers to use Gazprombank to make gas payments in roubles covers deliveries due after April 1, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

"Payments for 'April gas' on some contracts start in the second half of April, on others - in May," the source added.

U.S. says Russia's demand of roubles for gas is sign of 'desperation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand that foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles is a sign of Moscow's economic and financial "desperation" caused by Western sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

European nations, some of which rely heavily on Russian gas, have rejected the demand and Germany's government said it amounted to "blackmail." Read full story

