MATCHDAY: Full stadiums as Bundesliga resumes in Germany

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

The Bundesliga resumes to a full house as Union Berlin is allowed a capacity crowd for the first time in months for Cologne’s visit. Coronavirus restrictions are being scrapped in Berlin from Friday, part of a wider trend under national guidelines that will see full stadiums across the league. It’s going to be a special game for Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart, a fan favorite at Union for the two seasons he played at the club before its relegation to the third division in 2004. Baumgart played in Union’s heaviest ever second-division defeat, a 7-0 loss to Cologne in October 2002. Union’s record since it gained promotion to the Bundesliga in 2019 is far better. Of five games against Cologne in the top division, the Köpenick-based club has won four and drawn the other. Union has also won its last three Friday night games, in contrast to Cologne, which lost its last three. Another win would let Union replace Cologne in seventh place.

