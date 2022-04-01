Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: Full stadiums as Bundesliga resumes in Germany

By Associated Press
2022/04/01 07:02
MATCHDAY: Full stadiums as Bundesliga resumes in Germany

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

The Bundesliga resumes to a full house as Union Berlin is allowed a capacity crowd for the first time in months for Cologne’s visit. Coronavirus restrictions are being scrapped in Berlin from Friday, part of a wider trend under national guidelines that will see full stadiums across the league. It’s going to be a special game for Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart, a fan favorite at Union for the two seasons he played at the club before its relegation to the third division in 2004. Baumgart played in Union’s heaviest ever second-division defeat, a 7-0 loss to Cologne in October 2002. Union’s record since it gained promotion to the Bundesliga in 2019 is far better. Of five games against Cologne in the top division, the Köpenick-based club has won four and drawn the other. Union has also won its last three Friday night games, in contrast to Cologne, which lost its last three. Another win would let Union replace Cologne in seventh place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-01 09:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Taiwan emboldened by Ukraine's president to alter Chinese invasion defense plans
Taiwan emboldened by Ukraine's president to alter Chinese invasion defense plans
Taiwan wins 1st place at Bakery World Cup
Taiwan wins 1st place at Bakery World Cup
Chinese professor who allegedly bullied Taiwanese student faces university investigation
Chinese professor who allegedly bullied Taiwanese student faces university investigation