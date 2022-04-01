Alexa
Brock Holt granted release from Braves; Lee optioned to AAA

By Associated Press
2022/04/01 04:52
Atlanta Braves pitcher Dylan Lee delivers during live batting practice during baseball spring training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., Wednesd...

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Ten-year veteran Brock Holt ended his bid to win a bench spot with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday when he requested and was granted his release.

Holt, 33, signed with Atlanta on a minor league deal and was invited to the major league camp. He was competing with versatile veteran Phil Gosselin and Pat Valaika for a utility position.

The Braves also optioned left-hander Dylan Lee, who made a surprise start as an opener in last season’s World Series Game 4 against Houston, a 3-2 comeback win, and outfielder Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Gwinnett. Lee, 27, made history as the first pitcher to make his first major league start in the World Series.

Holt hit .209 with two homers and 23 RBIs in 76 games with Texas in 2021. He made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2012 before playing seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

Holt played every infield and outfield position with the Red Sox but was primarily a third baseman with the Rangers. He has a .262 career batting average in 10 seasons.

Updated : 2022-04-01 06:57 GMT+08:00

