Homecoming: LB Bobby Wagner agrees to 5-year deal with Rams

By GREG BEACHAM , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/01 03:45
FILE - Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner pauses during the team's NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. Wa...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linebacker Bobby Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal to join his hometown Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl champions announced the deal Thursday for Wagner, who became one of the NFL's top linebackers during a decade with the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN reported Wagner's deal is worth $50 million.

The Seahawks released the six-time All-Pro anchor of their defense on March 9. Just over three weeks later, Wagner agreed to join their NFC West rivals, providing the force at inside linebacker that the Rams have lacked for several seasons.

Wagner was born in Los Angeles, and he graduated from high school in suburban Ontario, California.

Wagner joins receiver Allen Robinson as the most prominent offseason additions to the Rams, who have once again proven their adeptness at fitting stars within the salary cap.

Although Wagner plays a markedly different role, his arrival will assuage some of the Rams' disappointment at losing midseason acquisition Von Miller, who took a slightly higher offer from the Buffalo Bills rather than running it back in Los Angeles.

Wagner should step in seamlessly on a defense that has put together two outstanding years despite lacking a run-stopping, hard-hitting linebacker in the middle of the scheme. The Rams largely used unsung Troy Reeder and rookie Ernest Jones as inside linebackers last season.

Updated : 2022-04-01 05:26 GMT+08:00

