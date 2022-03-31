Medical charity says 5 abducted workers are freed in Nigeria

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The French medical charity Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, says that five of its employees have been released in Nigeria after being kidnapped last month in neighboring Cameroon.

Armed men kidnapped the MSF employees on Feb. 24 from the group’s base in Cameroon’s Far North region in Fotokol, which is near Nigeria and Chad. Those kidnapped and subsequently released include a Senegalese, Chadian and Franco-Ivorian along with their two Cameroon security guards.

The organization said the workers were released Wednesday in Nigeria and have been “taken to a safe place.”

“We are happy to find our colleagues safe and sound,” said the director general of the organization, Stephen Cornish. “We share the deep relief of their parents and loved ones, who were impatiently awaiting this news."

The organization did not give details on the condition of the release.

Cheikh Ndiaye, the uncle of the Senegalese humanitarian who was taking hostages expressed his family’s relief.

”They are free. We were told they are in Nigeria. We rejoice and look forward with great relief to his return among us,” he said.

Islamic extremist groups Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province are known to carry out attacks in this region.