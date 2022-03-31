Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ohio officer killed trying to stop fleeing car on highway

By Associated Press
2022/03/31 23:46
Ohio officer killed trying to stop fleeing car on highway

BLUFFTON, Ohio (AP) — A police officer in Ohio was struck and killed by a fleeing car on Interstate 75 during a high-speed chase through multiple counties Wednesday, authorities said.

The officer, Dominic Francis of the Bluffton police department, was struck around 2:30 a.m. while he was setting up stop sticks, which flatten tires, said Sgt. Brice Nihiser of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The chase had reached speeds up to 120 mph (193 kph).

Three suspects inside the car drove away for a short distance before they jumped out and ran. One was found nearby while a second one was arrested in a stolen car in Elyria, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northeast of Bluffton, Nihiser said.

Authorities were continuing to look for the third suspect.

The search caused schools in the nearby village of Bluffton to cancel classes, and Bluffton University told students to stay in their rooms and advised employees to stay home. I-75 also was shut down while authorities looked through barns, farm fields and around houses.

The chase first began near Marion when authorities saw the car going more than 100 mph and continued across several counties, Nihiser said.

Francis, 41, had been an officer in Bluffton the past nine years, said Police Chief Ryan Burkholder. He also worked as a school teacher, bus driver and as a football and softball coach with Cory-Rawson schools.

“He had a heart of gold,” Burkholder said.

Updated : 2022-04-01 01:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Taiwan emboldened by Ukraine's president to alter Chinese invasion defense plans
Taiwan emboldened by Ukraine's president to alter Chinese invasion defense plans
Taiwan reports 56 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 56 local COVID cases
Chinese professor who allegedly bullied Taiwanese student faces university investigation
Chinese professor who allegedly bullied Taiwanese student faces university investigation
Taiwan wins 1st place at Bakery World Cup
Taiwan wins 1st place at Bakery World Cup