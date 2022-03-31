Non-Disruptive Testing And Inspection Market Analysis, Latest Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2030

The global non-disruptive testing and inspection market size was US$ 8.5 billion in 2021. The global non-disruptive testing and inspection market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.8 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Non-destructive testing and inspection is an essential method to verify an object, material, or system without damaging anything. The process inspects or evaluates material components for checking discontinuities without damaging the reliability of the part.
Factors Influencing the Market
The increasing demand for non-disruptive testing and inspection services, mainly for power generation and technological advancements, will propel the growth of the market in the coming years.
Rising demand for non-disruptive testing and inspection services for the aging infrastructure is likely to drive market growth. Non-disruptive testing and inspection services help tackle corrosion issues. In addition, the rising adoption of IoT solutions will surge the growth of the global non-disruptive testing and inspection market in the coming years.
During the estimated period, the market is expected to be fueled by stringent government regulations regarding product safety and quality.
On the contrary, a shortage of technical experience may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the global non-disruptive testing and inspection market. The demand for non-disruptive testing and inspection service declined significantly due to the postponement of R&D activities. In addition, the halt on the new oil & gas exploration projects and reducing demand for crude oil has hampered the market growth.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest share in the global non-disruptive testing and inspection market. The growth of the market is attributed to the presence of a skilled workforce. In addition, the rising adoption of non-destructive testing techniques across numerous applications is driving the growth of the market.
Competitors in the Market
Acuren
Ashtead Technology
Bosello High Technology Srl
Cygnus Instruments Ltd.
Eddyfi
Fischer Technology Inc.
General Electric Company
LynX Inspection
Magnaflux
MISTRAS Group
NDT Global GmbH
Nikon Metrology
Olympus Corporation
Sonatest
T.D. Williamson Inc.
YXLON International
Zetec, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global non-disruptive testing and inspection market segmentation focuses on Technique, Method, Service, End-User, and Region.
Based On Technique
Visual Testing
Unaided Visual Inspection
Aided Visual Inspection
Magnetic Particle Testing
Liquid Penetrant Testing
Eddy-Current Testing
Alternating Current Field Measurement
Remote-Field Testing
Eddy-Current Array
Ultrasonic Testing
Straight Beam Testing
Angle Beam Testing
Immersion Testing
Guide Wave Testing
Phased Array Testing
Time-of-Flight Diffraction
Radiographic Testing
X-Ray Testing
Gamma Ray Testing
Film Radiography
Direct Radiography
Computed Radiography
Acoustic Emission Testing
Others
Based On Method
Visual Inspection
Surface Inspection
Volumetric Inspection
Others
Based On Service
Inspection Services
Equipment Rental Services
Calibration Services
Training Services
Based On End-User
Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Aerospace
Public Infrastructure
Automotive
Power Generation
Others (Marine)
Based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
