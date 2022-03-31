Nanophotonic Equipment Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2021-2030

The global nanophotonic equipment market size was US$ 871 million in 2021. The global nanophotonic equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 4910 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Nanophotonic Equipment Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.
The science of light-matter interactions at the nanoscale is considered nanophotonics. Photonic crystal devices are dielectric nanophotonic structures and devices that allow wavelength-scale light manipulation.
Factors Influencing the Market
One of the primary factors driving the growth of the nanophotonic equipment market is LED/OLED industry. Manufacturers in the industry are constantly focusing on developing devices that consume less power and have great luminance efficiency. Thus, it will increase the adoption of nanophotonic equipment. In addition, the increasing reliance on optical communication and rising revenue in producing optoelectronic nanomaterial will benefit the market.
The global nanophotonics equipment market is growing due to growing interest in work on controlling photons-electrons in nano-scale materials for the creation of inventive photonic gadgets and other emerging breakthroughs.
The wide applications of nanophotonic equipment in telecommunication, healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive will propel the market forward during the forecast period. In addition, growing disposable income and rising employment rate will significantly benefit the global nanophotonics equipment market during the study period.
The expansion of the worldwide nanophotonic equipment market is being fueled by increasing investments in research & development on photon-electrons manipulation in nano-scale materials for developing revolutionary photonic devices and other emerging technologies.
However, a lack of understanding about the potential benefits of nanophotonic technology may limit the global nanophotonics equipment market growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global nanophotonics equipment market. The consumer electronics and automotive segment witnessed a significant decline in terms of revenue due to the pandemic. Moreover, the manufacturing activities in these industries also declined, which hampered the growth of the market. However, the medical segment witnessed significant growth due to the pandemic, which was beneficial for the nanophotonic equipment market. The market is forecast to recover in the coming years as the industries resume their activities.
Regional Analysis
North America holds the largest share in the global nanophotonics equipment market. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing awareness about nanophotonic technology. In addition, high healthcare expenditure and the growing consumer goods industry will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, the rising demand for automobiles will fuel the growth of the regional market in the coming years.
Competitors in the Market
Novaled Ag
Osram
Hitachi
NEC
IBM
General Electric
Sharp Cooperation
Seiko Epson Cooperation
Alcatel Lucent.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The nanophotonic equipment market segmentation focuses on Material, Equipment, Industry, and Region.
Based On Material
Nano-Ribbons
Quantum Dots
Nano-Tubes
Photonic Crystals
Plasmonics
Based On Equipment
LED
OLED
PV Cells
Optical Amplifier
Optical Switches
Based On Industry
Telecommunication
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
