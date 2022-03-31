Nanophotonic Equipment Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2021-2030

The global nanophotonic equipment market size was US$ 871 million in 2021. The global nanophotonic equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 4910 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The science of light-matter interactions at the nanoscale is considered nanophotonics. Photonic crystal devices are dielectric nanophotonic structures and devices that allow wavelength-scale light manipulation.

Factors Influencing the Market

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the nanophotonic equipment market is LED/OLED industry. Manufacturers in the industry are constantly focusing on developing devices that consume less power and have great luminance efficiency. Thus, it will increase the adoption of nanophotonic equipment. In addition, the increasing reliance on optical communication and rising revenue in producing optoelectronic nanomaterial will benefit the market.

The global nanophotonics equipment market is growing due to growing interest in work on controlling photons-electrons in nano-scale materials for the creation of inventive photonic gadgets and other emerging breakthroughs.

The wide applications of nanophotonic equipment in telecommunication, healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive will propel the market forward during the forecast period. In addition, growing disposable income and rising employment rate will significantly benefit the global nanophotonics equipment market during the study period.

The expansion of the worldwide nanophotonic equipment market is being fueled by increasing investments in research & development on photon-electrons manipulation in nano-scale materials for developing revolutionary photonic devices and other emerging technologies.

However, a lack of understanding about the potential benefits of nanophotonic technology may limit the global nanophotonics equipment market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global nanophotonics equipment market. The consumer electronics and automotive segment witnessed a significant decline in terms of revenue due to the pandemic. Moreover, the manufacturing activities in these industries also declined, which hampered the growth of the market. However, the medical segment witnessed significant growth due to the pandemic, which was beneficial for the nanophotonic equipment market. The market is forecast to recover in the coming years as the industries resume their activities.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global nanophotonics equipment market. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing awareness about nanophotonic technology. In addition, high healthcare expenditure and the growing consumer goods industry will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, the rising demand for automobiles will fuel the growth of the regional market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

Novaled Ag

Osram

Hitachi

NEC

IBM

General Electric

Sharp Cooperation

Seiko Epson Cooperation

Alcatel Lucent.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The nanophotonic equipment market segmentation focuses on Material, Equipment, Industry, and Region.

Based On Material

Nano-Ribbons

Quantum Dots

Nano-Tubes

Photonic Crystals

Plasmonics

Based On Equipment

LED

OLED

PV Cells

Optical Amplifier

Optical Switches

Based On Industry

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

