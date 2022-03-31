Multifactor Authentication (Mfa) Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future Years

The global multifactor authentication (MFA) market size was US$ 10.9 billion in 2021. The global multifactor authentication (MFA) market is forecast to grow to US$ 35.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Multifactor Authentication (Mfa) Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Multifactor authentication is a sophisticated security technique that includes two or more validation steps so that users can access components, online accounts, and Virtual Private Networks (VPN). The increasing number of verification processes will reduce the likelihood of security breaches such as hacking and data theft, making MFA systems a helpful choice to save the data.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak was observed to be beneficial for the multifactor authentication (MFA) market as the players witnessed significant revenue growth. During the pandemic, cyber-based attack cases increased abruptly. Thus, industries started adopting MFA solutions in order to keep the data safe. Moreover, the work-from-home culture prompted the demand for MFA solutions, so the data stays safe from any theft. Thus, the global multifactor authentication (MFA) market is witnessing considerable growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Because of increasing smartphone usage, technological advancements, rising consumption of digital services, and improved network connectivity, North America is expected to dominate the multifactor authentication (MFA) market. Additionally, the increasing number of cyber-attacks and the presence of key firms such as CA Technologies, Vasco Data Security International Inc., Symantec Corporation, and others will contribute to the region’s growth.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing number of cyber-attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing trend of remote working is likely to prompt the growth of the global multifactor authentication (MFA) market. Due to the remote working culture, the chances of cyberattacks are increasing. The U.S. Department of homeland security registered around 250% hike in the number of data breaches and cyber-related attacks on federal systems in 2020. Thus, the data depicts the necessity to take measures in order to boost security, which will create a positive scope for the multifactor authentication (MFA) market.

Favorable government policies and efforts to improve privacy will play a notable role in the multifactor authentication (MFA) market growth. Government policies, such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), intending to improve customer data protection, are likely to benefit the global multifactor authentication (MFA) market. Additional policies, such as the European Payment Service Providers Directive 2 (PSD2) and the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) in the United States, will drive the growth of the global multifactor authentication (MFA) market.

The complexity of the multifactor authentication (MFA) may hamper the market growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Microsoft

Broadcom

Onespan

Okta

Micro Focus

Thales

RSA Security

Duo Security (Cisco)

Ping Identity

Hid Global

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global multifactor authentication (MFA) market segmentation focuses on Authentication Type, Model, Component, End-User, and Region.

By Authentication Type

Password authentication

Passwordless authentication

By Model Type

Smart card with pin

Smart card with biometric technology

Biometric technology with pin

Two-factor biometric technology

One time password with pin

Multi-factor with three-factor authentication

Smart card with pin and biometric technology

Smart card with two-factor biometric technology

Pin with two-factor biometric technologies

Three-factor biometric technology

Multi-factor with four-factor authentication

Multi-factor with five-factor authentication

By Component

Solutions

Hardware

Services

By End-User

BFSI

Government

Travel and Immigration

Military and Defense

Commercial Security

IT

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Other prominent players

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

