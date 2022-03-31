Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market 2021 Research with COVID-19 Impact Analysis – Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Competition Analysis to 2027

The global mouth ulcer treatment market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. The global mouth ulcer treatment market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing cases of mouth ulcers are driving the growth of the global mouth ulcer treatment market. In addition, the increasing unhealthy food habits, including growing consumption of junk food, tobacco, and others, are forecast to propel the mouth ulcer treatment market forward.

The rising awareness about oral health and treatments will boost the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for orthodontic treatments will surge the market growth in the coming years.

Rising technological advancements in the dental care segment will benefit the overall mouth ulcer treatment market. On the contrary, the presence of alternative approaches may restrict the growth of the global mouth ulcer treatment market.

The growing healthcare expenditure and favorable government policies are forecast to escalate the growth of the global mouth ulcer treatment market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has positively escalated the demand for mouth ulcer treatments. Due to the pandemic, oral hygiene knowledge has increased rapidly. People are becoming increasingly concerned about their oral cleanliness. Thus, the global mouth ulcer treatment industry is growing significantly. The market is expected to increase at a fast rate in the future as well.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share due to the growing cases of mouth ulcers in the region. In addition, the rising consumption of fast food is likely to propel the global mouth ulcer treatment market forward. Asia-Pacific and Europe are forecast to hold the second and the third largest share. Tobacco consumption in Asia-Pacific is increasing. Thus, it will propel the mouth ulcer treatment market forward. Furthermore, the rising demand for orthodontic treatments and raising awareness about oral hygiene will boost the growth of the mouth ulcer treatment market in the region.

The rising penetration of advanced technologies in the dental care segment and high healthcare expenditure will benefit the mouth ulcer treatment market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

3M Healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline, plc

Bristol Myers Squibb

ECR Pharmaceuticals Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Blairex Laboratories Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Sinclair Pharma Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global mouth ulcer treatment market segmentation focuses on Drugs, Formulation, Indications, and Region.

The mouth ulcer treatment market has been segmented on the basis of drug type

Antimicrobial

Antihistamine

Analgesics

Corticosteroids

Others

The mouth ulcer treatment market has been segmented on the basis of formulation

Sprays

Mouthwash

Lozenges

Gels

The mouth ulcer treatment market has been segmented on the basis of indications

Aphthous Stomatitis

Oral Lichen Planus

Others

The mouth ulcer treatment market has been segmented on the basis of region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

