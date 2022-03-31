Mounted Bearing Market Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions By 2030

The global mounted bearing market size was US$ 5.84 billion in 2021. The global mounted bearing market is forecast to grow to US$ 8.19 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Mounted Bearing Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021
Factors Influencing the Market
The growth of the food & beverage industry will contribute to the growth of the global mounted bearing market. The growing number of food processing companies will offer ample growth opportunities for the mounted bearing market.
The growing mining and construction industry will boost the growth of the global mounted bearings market during the study period.
The rapidly growing industrialization, majorly in developing economies, is forecast to surge the demand for new machinery. Mounted bearings are widely used in material handling equipment such as conveyors, sorters, and stackers to reduce radial and axial stresses on rotating parts. As a result, it will boost the growth of the global mounted bearing market.
The global mounted bearing market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing customer preference for light, fuel-efficient automobiles.
The rising demand for specialized bearings for cost optimization will offer ample growth opportunities for the global mounted bearing market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global mounted bearing market witnessed a major negative impact due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, the government and other local authorities have imposed a complete lockdown, which impacted the supply chain. The industrialization has been highly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the shortage of workforce restricted the growth of the manufacturing sector. As a result, the pandemic created a downfall in the global mounted bearing market.
Regional Analysis
The global mounted bearing market will witness the highest growth rate in North America. The growth of the region is attributed to the growing construction and mining industry. In addition, the growing end-use industries such as aircraft, wind, manufacturing, and railways will surge the growth of the market. The global mounted bearing market will witness ample growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific due to increasing urbanization and rising disposable income of the population.
Competitors in the Market
SKF AB
Schaeffer
C&U Bearings
Rexnord
NTN
NSK
Timken
ABB
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global mounted bearing market segmentation focuses on Product, Housing, Equipment, Material, Vehicle, End-Use Industries, Sales Channel, and Region.
By Product Type
Ball Bearing
Roller Bearing
Spherical
Cylindrical
Tapered
Others
By Housing Type
Plummer Block
Flanged Block
Take-up Block
Others
By Equipment Type
Ball Mill Drivers
Fans & Blowers
Gearbox & Transmission
Conveyors
Crushers
Mixer Drivers
Others
By Material
Chrome Steel
Stainless Steel
Carbon Alloy Steel
Plastic & Non-Metallic Material
Babbitt Material
Cast Iron
Aluminum Alloys
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
By End-Use Industries
Food & Beverage
Agriculture
Farm & Fish
Construction & Mining
Automotive
Chemical & Pharmaceutical
Energy
General Industrial & Machinery
Other Transportation
Pulp & Paper
Others
By Sales Channel
OEM Market
Aftermarket
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
