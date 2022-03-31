Mobile Gaming Market Growth, Key Manufacturers and Industry Demand Analysis to 2027

The global mobile gaming market size was US$ 73 billion in 2021. The global mobile gaming market is forecast to grow to US$ 218 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The increasing deployment of smartphones and the growing trend of gaming technologies are forecast to fuel the growth of the global mobile gaming market during the forecast period.
Mobile gaming market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing use of innovative platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.
The wide range of gaming options is forecast to benefit the overall mobile gaming market.
The growing popularity of location-based games, cloud gaming, blockchain-based game, and AR/VR-enabled mobile games are forecast to surge the market growth during the forecast period.
The growing urban population and rising disposable income are likely to benefit the overall mobile gaming industry.
Technology advancements such as augmented reality and 5G Advertising videos are projected to improve quality and engagement. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the mobile gaming market.
Casual games, such as CandyCrush are gaining rapid popularity across the globe. The success of the casual game ‘Among Us’ can be attributed to key influencers adopting the game on gaming TV channels. Thus, it will surge the growth of the global mobile gaming market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden COVID-19 outbreak has had a mild impact on the mobile gaming market. Due to the pandemic, the demand for mobile phones decreased drastically. As a result, it hampered market growth. On the contrary, people began spending more time playing games. Thus, it significantly fueled the growth of the global mobile gaming market. Due to remote learning, children increased playing games. Thus, it was beneficial for the global mobile gaming market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific mobile gaming market is forecast to dominate the global mobile gaming market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising demand for excellent online mobile games, particularly in emerging economies. In addition, the presence of prominent industry players will contribute to the growth of the global mobile gaming market. Growing disposable income and rising urbanization will also benefit the regional market.
Competitors in the Market
Pokmon Go
Tencent
Supercell
PUBG
Candy crush saga King
Ludo king
Aniplex
Honor of king
Fornite
Roblox
Toon blast
Clash of clans
Clash royal
Marvel contest of champions
Slotomania
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global mobile gaming market segmentation focuses on Type, Platform, Subscription, and Region.
Based on the type, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into
Adventure
Racing
Casino
Educational
Action
Sports
Strategy
Others
Based on the platform, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into
Android
iOS
Others
Based onthe subscription, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into-
Free
Premium
Based onthe region, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into-
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
