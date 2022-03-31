Microinsurance Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

The global microinsurance market size was US$ 74.3 billion in 2021. The global microinsurance market is forecast to grow to US$ 117.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Microinsurance Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Microinsurance products offer insurance to low-income households. It is beneficial for individuals with low income. It is specifically crafted to cover assets and compensation for illness, injury, or death.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growth of the microinsurance market is forecast to be driven by the growing number of advancements like peer-to-peer models, and other cost-effective insurance models. In addition, the rising demand for end-to-end digital experience to enhance the transparency between the insurance taker and service provider will contribute to the growth of the microinsurance market.

The increasing cost of efficient healthcare services and the rising prevalence of diseases will fuel the growth of the global microinsurance market. In addition, the growing employment rate and raising awareness about the benefits of microinsurance policies will surge the growth of the market.

The growing geriatric population and the growing number of accidents will escalate the growth of the global microinsurance market. Furthermore, increasing demand for efficient surgical procedures and growing GDP will benefit the microinsurance market throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global microinsurance market witnessed significant obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic created a myriad of unexpected problems, such as limitations on the movement, which declined the demand for health insurance. However, the growing digitization and increasing awareness related to beneficial insurance policies will increase the demand for microinsurance policies. Moreover, the pandemic increased the awareness among the citizens to purchase insurance for future needs. Thus, the microinsurance industry may witness lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

Based on the regions, the Asia-Pacific microinsurance market is forecast to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. It is due to the presence of emerging economies and the rising low-income population in the region. In addition, favorable regulations in the region will contribute to the growth of the market. The increasing prevalence of diseases, growing number of accidents, and rising geriatric population will also benefit the Asia-Pacific microinsurance market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited

Hollard

MicroEnsure Holdings Limited

NSIA Insurance

Standard Chartered Bank

Wells Fargo

SAC Banco do Nordeste

MetLife

Bandhan Financial Services Limited

Protecta

ICICI Bank

Tata AIA Life

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global microinsurance market segmentation focuses on Type, Product, Provider, Distribution Channel, Model, and Region.

By Type

Lifetime Coverage

Term Insurance

By Product

Property Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Index Insurance

Accidental Death and Disability Insurance

Others

By Provider

Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)

Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Financial Institutions

E-Commerce

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Model

Partner Agent Model

Full-Service Model

Provider Driven Model

Community-Based/Mutual Model

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

