Medical Tapes And Bandages Market 2021 Manufacturer Analysis, Technology Advancements, Industry Scope and Forecast to 2027

The global medical tapes and bandages market size was US$ 7.9 billion in 2021. The global medical tapes and bandages market is forecast to grow to US$ 11.81 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Medical tapes and bandages are used by healthcare professionals to heal the wound efficiently. Medical tapes protect the wounds from bacteria, moisture, and dirt.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for waterproof bandages, transdermal patches, and butterfly stitches are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for market growth.

Factors such as the growing geriatric population and the increasing cases of ulcers, diabetic foot, and wound infections will propel the global market for medical tapes and bandages forward.

The rising number of accidents will contribute to the growth of the global medical tapes and bandages market during the forecast period.

Ongoing advancements in medical adhesives and favorable government initiatives are forecast to fuel the growth of the global medical tapes and bandages market.

The lack of awareness related to advanced wound care may limit the growth of the global medical tapes and bandages market.

The growing initiatives from the governments to expand healthcare expenditure will offer ample growth opportunities for the growth of the global medical tapes and bandages market. In addition, the rising awareness about home healthcare will contribute to the growth of the global medical tapes and bandages market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global medical tapes and bandages market. It is due to the sudden decrease in the cases of burn injury and sports injury. In addition, the ban on social gatherings has declined the demand for medical tapes and bandages. Further, hospitals also avoided admitting other cases except for COVID-19. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global medical tapes and bandages market. On the contrary, the increased awareness related to home healthcare has been a beneficial factor for the global medical tapes and bandages market throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global medical tapes and bandages market patient in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing awareness related to wound infections. In addition, the growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of diabetes will contribute to the growth of the global medical tapes and bandages market during the study period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to register considerable growth, owing to the growing number of opportunities and expansion of the leading healthcare players.

Competitors in the Market

3M Company

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Derma Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The medical tapes and bandages market has been segmented based on type

Medical Tapes

Fabric Tapes

Plastic Tapes

Others (Paper Tapes)

Medical Bandages

Adhesive Bandage

Cohesive and Elastic Bandage

Others (Gauze Bandage)

The medical tapes and bandages market has been segmented based on application

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic & Laceration Wounds

Burn Injury Treatment

Ulcer Treatment

Sports Injury Treatment

Others (Diagnostics and IV Site Dressing)

The medical tapes and bandages market has been segmented based on the end-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Homecare Settings

The medical tapes and bandages market has been segmented based on the region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

