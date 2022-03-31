Medical Cannabis Oil Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities Till 2030

The global medical cannabis oil market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global medical cannabis oil market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Medical Cannabis Oil Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Factors influencing the Market

Cannabis oil is anti-inflammatory and acts as a pain reliever. In addition, it offers superior moisturization and unclogs the pores. Moreover, the rising use of cannabis oil in skincare products will drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, they are also used in edibles, wellness products, and medical products, which will benefit the overall medical cannabis oil market in the coming years.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) survey data, approximately 62% of the population used cannabis-based products between 2017 to 2018 to treat various medical conditions. Thus, the growing use of oil is likely to propel the market forward.

The increasing research and development and financial support from governments will benefit the global medical cannabis oil market. Furthermore, the growing demand for pain relief therapies will boost the growth of the medical cannabis oil market.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the medical cannabis oil market forward. On the contrary, the high cost of medical cannabis oil may restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global medical cannabis oil market. The COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly, which forced government organizations to impose strict travel restrictions. As a result, the demand for medical cannabis oil reduced drastically. People had to stop visiting clinics and hospitals, which hampered their therapy sessions. Thus, it had a significant negative impact on the global medical cannabis oil market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the medical cannabis oil market, followed by Europe. The growth of the market is attributed to the legalization of cannabis in various cities of the United States. In addition, rising awareness about the health benefits of medical cannabis oil will drive the medical cannabis oil market forward. Furthermore, the presence of the leading medical industry will contribute to the growth of the medical cannabis oil market.

The medical cannabis oil market is forecast to witness significant growth in Europe owing to the rising awareness about the medical applications of cannabis and increasing consumer demand.

Due to the rising number of cannabis manufacturing plants in China, Asia-pacific will also contribute to the growth of the medical cannabis oil market.

Competitors in the Market

Aphria Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings

MedMen Enterprises

Freedom Leaf, Inc.

Greens Roads of Florida

ENDOCA

Folium Bioscience

Charlottes Web Holdings, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

CBD American Shaman

Kazmira LLC

Pharmahemp

Aurora Cannabis

HempLife Today

Emblem Cannabis

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global medical cannabis oil market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product Type

Marijuana-based

Hemp-based

Based on Application

Sleep Disorders

Multiple Sclerosis

Neurological Pain

Depression

Others

Based on Distribution Channel

Independent Drugs Store

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Online Channels

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

