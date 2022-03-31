Mass Flow Controller Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth Till 2030

The global mass flow controller market size was US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. The global mass flow controller market is forecast to grow to US$ 1.59 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the market

A mass flow controller is used in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, semiconductors, wastewater treatment, and oil and gas industries in order to calculate and control the flow of liquids and gases. The wide applications of the device will drive the growth of the global mass flow controller market.

The growing awareness about the benefits of mass flow controllers will propel the market forward. In addition, the growing demand for mass flow controllers in the renewable energy segment will fuel the growth of the overall market.

The global mass flow controller market will witness significant growth due to growing advancements, partnerships, and acquisitions. Furthermore, the growing emphasis of industry players on micro-technology and space applications will benefit the global mass flow controller market.

The high initial cost of mass flow controllers may act as a restraint in the market growth

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global mass flow controller market witnessed significant challenges, owing to the shortage of raw materials, bans on exports, and production delays. Furthermore, the market witnessed ample growth in the pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and food & beverage industries as these industries continued to grow even during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to dominate the global mass flow controller market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. The growth of the market is attributed to the strict environmental laws and rising adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific mass flow controller market is forecast to register significant growth due to the growing pharmaceutical, chemical, and electronic industries.

Competitors in the Market

Bronkhorst High-Tech BV

Brooks Instrument

Burkert Fluid Control Systems

MKS Instruments Incorporated

Sierra Instruments Incorporated

Horiba Limited

Sensirion AG

Alicat Scientific

Teledyne Hastings Instruments

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Vogtlin Instruments GmbH

Azbil Corporation

Aalborg Instruments

Axetris AG

Dwyer Instruments Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global mass flow conductor market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Media, Flow Rate, Connectivity, End-Use, Product, Application, and Region.

Based on Type

Direct

Indirect

Based on the Material Type

Stainless Steel

Exotic Alloys

Others (Bronze and Brass)

Based on Media Type

Gas

Liquid

Others

Based on Flow Rate

Low Flow Rate

Medium Flow Rate

High Flow Rate

Based on Connectivity Technology

Analog

PROFIBUS

RS-485

ProfiNet

Foundation Fieldbus

EtherCAT

EtherNet IP

Modbus RTU

Modbus TCP/IP

DeviceNet

Based on End-Use Industry

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductors

Food & Beverages

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Metals & Mining

Based on Product Type

Coriolis Mass Flow Meter

Differential Pressure Flow Meter

Thermal Mass Flow Meter

Based on Application

Catalyst Research

Gas Chromatography

Spray & Coating Processes

Fluid & Gas Processing and Control

Fuel Cell

Solar Cell

Heat Treating

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

