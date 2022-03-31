Magnetite Nanoparticles Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2030

The global magnetite nanoparticles market size was US$ 47.9 million in 2021. The global magnetite nanoparticles market is forecast to grow to US$ 107.1 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Magnetite Nanoparticles Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021

Factors Influencing the Market

Magnetite nanoparticles find their applications in various industries like bio-medical, wastewater treatment, electronics, and energy. The wide applications of the product will drive the growth of the overall magnetite nanoparticles market during the forecast period.

The market for magnetite nanoparticles is forecast to witness rapid growth, owing to the growing number of research & development activities in the field.

Furthermore, prominent industry players are continuously engaged in offering innovative magnetite nanoparticle-based solutions to cater to the growing customer demands. As a result, it will benefit the global magnetite nanoparticles market during the study period.

The rising demand for the product in the bio-medical industry due to its beneficial biological properties will fuel the growth of the market during the study period.

The rising demand for novel medications will fuel the growth of the global magnetite nanoparticles market. Nano solutions and powders containing nanoparticles are widely adopted to eliminate impurities from water. In addition, nanomaterials offer high recyclability, which will benefit the market in the coming years.

Regulations regarding the manufacturing and use of magnetite nanoparticle-based products may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

During the projected period, the market for magnetite nanoparticles is expected to witness the highest growth rate in North America. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising number of research and development activities in the region. In addition, the wide adoption of the product in the bio-medical, electronics, wastewater treatment, and energy industry will drive the growth of the market during the study period.

Solar film coatings, fuel cells, and batteries all use magnetite nanoparticles. They’re also used to develop thermoelectric materials, nano-bioengineering enzymes, and solar panel prototypes in research. Thus, the growth of these segments in the region will drive the growth of the magnetite nanoparticles market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has declined the growth of the global magnetite nanoparticles market. The market witnessed several obstacles as the demand for the product declined severely from the end-use industries. The wastewater treatment and energy industry witnessed a significant slowdown due to the epidemic. Thus, it impacted the global magnetite nanoparticles market.

The global magnetite nanoparticles market witnessed mild growth in the biomedical segment as the operations continued in the industry.

Competitors in the Market

Nanografi Nano Technology

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

Nanoshell LLC

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

American Element

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global magnetite nanoparticles market segmentation focuses on Application and Region.

By Application

Bio-medical

Electronics

Wastewater Treatment

Energy

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

