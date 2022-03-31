Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment Market Inclinations & Development Status During Forecast Period 2021-2030

The global lysosomal storage disease treatment market size was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global lysosomal storage disease treatment market is forecast to grow to US$ 18.41 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Lysosomal Storage Disease Treatment Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021

Lysosomal storage disease (LSD) is an inherited metabolic disease that occurs due to the low production of lysosomal enzymes. Around 50 types of lysosomal storage diseases are found in the human body. Moreover, there are limited treatment options to treat the disease.

Factors Influencing the Market

Increasing research and development (R&D) activities to develop an efficient treatment will fuel the growth of the global lysosomal storage disease treatment market. In addition, growing government initiatives and investments for the development of novel drugs will surge the market growth during the study period.

The growing prevalence of lysosomal storage disease will drive the market forward. Furthermore, the implementation of the orphan drug will drive the growth of the market.

The rising awareness related to precautionary treatments for rare lysosomal storage diseases will surge the growth of the lysosomal storage disease treatment market. In addition, the growth of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector will propel the lysosomal storage disease treatment market forward.

On the contrary, the high cost of treatment and lack of treatment options may limit the growth of the global lysosomal storage disease treatment market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest market share in the lysosomal storage disease treatment market. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing prevalence of lysosomal storage disease in the region. Furthermore, the rising awareness related to treatments will drive the regional market forward. The market will also grow due to growing R&D expenditure and increasing spending on healthcare.

Asia-Pacific lysosomal storage disease treatment market is forecast to register a significant growth rate due to the growing prevalence of inherited abnormalities. In addition, growing initiatives from government bodies to improve healthcare infrastructure will surge the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic drastically declined the demand for lysosomal storage disease treatment. Due to the rapid expansion of the deadly virus, the focus of the healthcare professionals, governments, and the entire population shifted towards curbing the spread of the virus. As a result, it reduced the demand for lysosomal storage disease treatment. Furthermore, individuals stopped visiting clinics and hospitals until it was urgent. Thus, the lysosomal storage disease treatment market witnessed significant disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi (Genzyme Corporation)

Eli Lilly and Company

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Shire plc

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global lysosomal storage disease treatment market segmentation focuses on Disease, Therapy, End-Users, and Region.

Based On Disease Type

Batten Disease

Cystinosis

Fabry Disease

Gaucher disease

Others

Based On Therapy

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

Substrate Reduction Therapy

Others

Based On End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Organizations

Others

Based On Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

