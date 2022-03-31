Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

USL Championship Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/31 22:05
USL Championship Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Louisville 3 0 1 10 6 1
Tampa Bay 2 0 2 8 7 2
Pittsburgh 2 0 1 7 6 2
Loudoun 2 0 1 7 4 0
Tulsa 2 2 0 6 5 4
Memphis 2 1 0 6 3 4
Detroit City FC 1 1 1 4 2 2
Miami 1 1 1 4 2 2
Atlanta 2 1 3 0 3 4 6
Charleston 1 2 0 3 2 5
New York Red Bulls II 1 3 0 3 1 7
Hartford 0 1 1 1 2 3
Indy 0 2 1 1 1 4
Birmingham 0 2 1 1 2 6
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Colorado Springs 3 0 0 9 5 1
San Diego 3 1 0 9 7 4
San Antonio 3 0 0 9 5 2
New Mexico 2 0 2 8 7 4
Sacramento 2 1 0 6 5 4
Las Vegas 2 2 0 6 7 8
Orange County 1 1 1 4 4 4
Phoenix 1 2 0 3 7 7
LA Galaxy II 1 2 0 3 3 4
MONTEREY BAY FC 1 2 0 3 5 7
Rio Grande Valley 1 3 0 3 3 5
Oakland 0 3 1 1 5 8
El Paso 0 3 0 0 6 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, March 23

Louisville 2, New York Red Bulls II 0

Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 0

Tulsa 1, San Diego 0

Las Vegas 5, El Paso 4

LA Galaxy II 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Saturday, March 26

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie

Orange County 1, New Mexico 1, tie

Loudoun 0, Miami 0, tie

Colorado 2, Birmingham 0

Indy 1, Louisville 1, tie

Hartford 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie

Monterey Bay FC 3, Oakland 2

Memphis 1, Las Vegas 0

San Diego 3, Phoenix 2

Sunday, March 27

Sacramento 2, Tulsa 1

Atlanta 4, Charleston 1

San Antonio 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

Wednesday, March 30

Oakland 2, New Mexico 2, tie

Friday, April 1

Las Vegas at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Memphis at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Hartford, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

El Paso at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Pittsburgh at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Charleston at San Diego, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Louisville at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-31 23:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Birthday turns deadly for teen pressured to jump into river in New Taipei
Birthday turns deadly for teen pressured to jump into river in New Taipei
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months