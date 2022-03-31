All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Louisville 3 0 1 10 6 1 Tampa Bay 2 0 2 8 7 2 Pittsburgh 2 0 1 7 6 2 Loudoun 2 0 1 7 4 0 Tulsa 2 2 0 6 5 4 Memphis 2 1 0 6 3 4 Detroit City FC 1 1 1 4 2 2 Miami 1 1 1 4 2 2 Atlanta 2 1 3 0 3 4 6 Charleston 1 2 0 3 2 5 New York Red Bulls II 1 3 0 3 1 7 Hartford 0 1 1 1 2 3 Indy 0 2 1 1 1 4 Birmingham 0 2 1 1 2 6

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Colorado Springs 3 0 0 9 5 1 San Diego 3 1 0 9 7 4 San Antonio 3 0 0 9 5 2 New Mexico 2 0 2 8 7 4 Sacramento 2 1 0 6 5 4 Las Vegas 2 2 0 6 7 8 Orange County 1 1 1 4 4 4 Phoenix 1 2 0 3 7 7 LA Galaxy II 1 2 0 3 3 4 MONTEREY BAY FC 1 2 0 3 5 7 Rio Grande Valley 1 3 0 3 3 5 Oakland 0 3 1 1 5 8 El Paso 0 3 0 0 6 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, March 23

Louisville 2, New York Red Bulls II 0

Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 0

Tulsa 1, San Diego 0

Las Vegas 5, El Paso 4

LA Galaxy II 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Saturday, March 26

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie

Orange County 1, New Mexico 1, tie

Loudoun 0, Miami 0, tie

Colorado 2, Birmingham 0

Indy 1, Louisville 1, tie

Hartford 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie

Monterey Bay FC 3, Oakland 2

Memphis 1, Las Vegas 0

San Diego 3, Phoenix 2

Sunday, March 27

Sacramento 2, Tulsa 1

Atlanta 4, Charleston 1

San Antonio 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

Wednesday, March 30

Oakland 2, New Mexico 2, tie

Friday, April 1

Las Vegas at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Memphis at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Hartford, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

El Paso at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Pittsburgh at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Charleston at San Diego, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Louisville at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Birmingham, 5 p.m.