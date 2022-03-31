NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 66 45 15 6 96 271 195 27-6-0 18-9-6 12-2-2 m-Carolina 67 44 15 8 96 225 161 24-5-4 20-10-4 12-7-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178 22-6-3 22-13-2 11-6-0 a-Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185 20-6-4 22-12-2 12-6-1 m-Pittsburgh 68 40 18 10 90 227 182 19-10-5 21-8-5 12-6-2 a-Toronto 66 42 19 5 89 245 201 24-7-2 18-12-3 11-6-0 Boston 66 41 20 5 87 204 180 20-11-2 21-9-3 14-4-1 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 16-14-5 21-7-5 14-6-1 Columbus 67 32 30 5 69 219 250 18-14-3 14-16-2 8-14-0 N.Y. Islanders 65 29 27 9 67 178 181 17-13-4 12-14-5 8-6-2 Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258 17-12-6 9-20-3 6-9-3 Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240 12-16-6 12-17-5 7-10-4 New Jersey 66 24 37 5 53 203 239 16-14-3 8-23-2 9-11-2 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237 13-15-6 8-20-5 5-11-4 Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217 12-19-3 11-18-3 5-11-2 Montreal 67 18 38 11 47 173 254 10-19-4 8-19-7 7-10-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 67 47 14 6 100 255 185 26-4-3 21-10-3 13-5-3 p-Calgary 66 40 18 8 88 232 162 21-7-6 19-11-2 10-7-1 c-Minnesota 65 41 20 4 86 241 203 24-7-1 17-13-3 10-8-1 c-St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191 21-9-4 16-11-5 12-5-3 Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195 21-11-0 18-13-4 13-6-1 p-Los Angeles 69 36 23 10 82 199 198 18-14-4 18-9-6 8-8-3 p-Edmonton 68 38 25 5 81 237 219 22-12-0 16-13-5 15-5-0 Vegas 69 37 28 4 78 219 206 20-13-3 17-15-1 13-5-1 Dallas 65 37 25 3 77 192 194 21-9-1 16-16-2 13-8-2 Winnipeg 68 33 25 10 76 212 209 19-13-2 14-12-8 13-6-5 Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199 14-14-5 18-14-4 8-5-5 San Jose 66 29 29 8 66 175 209 16-14-4 13-15-4 8-8-3 Anaheim 68 27 30 11 65 191 221 16-15-4 11-15-7 10-8-3 Chicago 67 24 33 10 58 184 235 11-17-5 13-16-5 4-13-5 Seattle 67 21 40 6 48 176 236 11-19-3 10-21-3 5-15-0 Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242 10-22-1 11-19-4 6-11-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Arizona 5, San Jose 2

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Vegas 3, Seattle 0

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.