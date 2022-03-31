NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Florida
|66
|45
|15
|6
|96
|271
|195
|m-Carolina
|67
|44
|15
|8
|96
|225
|161
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|68
|44
|19
|5
|93
|211
|178
|a-Tampa Bay
|66
|42
|18
|6
|90
|219
|185
|m-Pittsburgh
|68
|40
|18
|10
|90
|227
|182
|a-Toronto
|66
|42
|19
|5
|89
|245
|201
|Boston
|66
|41
|20
|5
|87
|204
|180
|Washington
|68
|37
|21
|10
|84
|225
|197
|Columbus
|67
|32
|30
|5
|69
|219
|250
|N.Y. Islanders
|65
|29
|27
|9
|67
|178
|181
|Detroit
|67
|26
|32
|9
|61
|193
|258
|Buffalo
|68
|24
|33
|11
|59
|186
|240
|New Jersey
|66
|24
|37
|5
|53
|203
|239
|Philadelphia
|67
|21
|35
|11
|53
|172
|237
|Ottawa
|66
|23
|37
|6
|52
|171
|217
|Montreal
|67
|18
|38
|11
|47
|173
|254
|c-Colorado
|67
|47
|14
|6
|100
|255
|185
|p-Calgary
|66
|40
|18
|8
|88
|232
|162
|c-Minnesota
|65
|41
|20
|4
|86
|241
|203
|c-St. Louis
|66
|37
|20
|9
|83
|234
|191
|Nashville
|67
|39
|24
|4
|82
|221
|195
|p-Los Angeles
|69
|36
|23
|10
|82
|199
|198
|p-Edmonton
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|237
|219
|Vegas
|69
|37
|28
|4
|78
|219
|206
|Dallas
|65
|37
|25
|3
|77
|192
|194
|Winnipeg
|68
|33
|25
|10
|76
|212
|209
|Vancouver
|69
|32
|28
|9
|73
|196
|199
|San Jose
|66
|29
|29
|8
|66
|175
|209
|Anaheim
|68
|27
|30
|11
|65
|191
|221
|Chicago
|67
|24
|33
|10
|58
|184
|235
|Seattle
|67
|21
|40
|6
|48
|176
|236
|Arizona
|67
|21
|41
|5
|47
|173
|242
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
Arizona 5, San Jose 2
St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3
Vegas 3, Seattle 0
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.