NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Florida 66 45 15 6 96 271 195 m-Carolina 67 44 15 8 96 225 161 m-N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178 a-Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185 m-Pittsburgh 68 40 18 10 90 227 182 a-Toronto 66 42 19 5 89 245 201 Boston 66 41 20 5 87 204 180 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 Columbus 67 32 30 5 69 219 250 N.Y. Islanders 65 29 27 9 67 178 181 Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258 Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240 New Jersey 66 24 37 5 53 203 239 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237 Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217 Montreal 67 18 38 11 47 173 254

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 67 47 14 6 100 255 185 p-Calgary 66 40 18 8 88 232 162 c-Minnesota 65 41 20 4 86 241 203 c-St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191 Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195 p-Los Angeles 69 36 23 10 82 199 198 p-Edmonton 68 38 25 5 81 237 219 Vegas 69 37 28 4 78 219 206 Dallas 65 37 25 3 77 192 194 Winnipeg 68 33 25 10 76 212 209 Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199 San Jose 66 29 29 8 66 175 209 Anaheim 68 27 30 11 65 191 221 Chicago 67 24 33 10 58 184 235 Seattle 67 21 40 6 48 176 236 Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Arizona 5, San Jose 2

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Vegas 3, Seattle 0

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.