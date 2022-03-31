All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 66 45 15 6 96 271 195 27-6-0 18-9-6 12-2-2 Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185 20-6-4 22-12-2 12-6-1 Toronto 66 42 19 5 89 245 201 24-7-2 18-12-3 11-6-0 Boston 66 41 20 5 87 204 180 20-11-2 21-9-3 14-4-1 Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258 17-12-6 9-20-3 6-9-3 Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240 12-16-6 12-17-5 7-10-4 Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217 12-19-3 11-18-3 5-11-2 Montreal 67 18 38 11 47 173 254 10-19-4 8-19-7 7-10-3

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 67 44 15 8 96 225 161 24-5-4 20-10-4 12-7-1 N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178 22-6-3 22-13-2 11-6-0 Pittsburgh 68 40 18 10 90 227 182 19-10-5 21-8-5 12-6-2 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 16-14-5 21-7-5 14-6-1 Columbus 67 32 30 5 69 219 250 18-14-3 14-16-2 8-14-0 N.Y. Islanders 65 29 27 9 67 178 181 17-13-4 12-14-5 8-6-2 New Jersey 66 24 37 5 53 203 239 16-14-3 8-23-2 9-11-2 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237 13-15-6 8-20-5 5-11-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 67 47 14 6 100 255 185 26-4-3 21-10-3 13-5-3 Minnesota 65 41 20 4 86 241 203 24-7-1 17-13-3 10-8-1 St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191 21-9-4 16-11-5 12-5-3 Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195 21-11-0 18-13-4 13-6-1 Dallas 65 37 25 3 77 192 194 21-9-1 16-16-2 13-8-2 Winnipeg 68 33 25 10 76 212 209 19-13-2 14-12-8 13-6-5 Chicago 67 24 33 10 58 184 235 11-17-5 13-16-5 4-13-5 Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242 10-22-1 11-19-4 6-11-2

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 66 40 18 8 88 232 162 21-7-6 19-11-2 10-7-1 Los Angeles 69 36 23 10 82 199 198 18-14-4 18-9-6 8-8-3 Edmonton 68 38 25 5 81 237 219 22-12-0 16-13-5 15-5-0 Vegas 69 37 28 4 78 219 206 20-13-3 17-15-1 13-5-1 Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199 14-14-5 18-14-4 8-5-5 San Jose 66 29 29 8 66 175 209 16-14-4 13-15-4 8-8-3 Anaheim 68 27 30 11 65 191 221 16-15-4 11-15-7 10-8-3 Seattle 67 21 40 6 48 176 236 11-19-3 10-21-3 5-15-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Arizona 5, San Jose 2

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Vegas 3, Seattle 0

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.