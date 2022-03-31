All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|66
|45
|15
|6
|96
|271
|195
|27-6-0
|18-9-6
|12-2-2
|Tampa Bay
|66
|42
|18
|6
|90
|219
|185
|20-6-4
|22-12-2
|12-6-1
|Toronto
|66
|42
|19
|5
|89
|245
|201
|24-7-2
|18-12-3
|11-6-0
|Boston
|66
|41
|20
|5
|87
|204
|180
|20-11-2
|21-9-3
|14-4-1
|Detroit
|67
|26
|32
|9
|61
|193
|258
|17-12-6
|9-20-3
|6-9-3
|Buffalo
|68
|24
|33
|11
|59
|186
|240
|12-16-6
|12-17-5
|7-10-4
|Ottawa
|66
|23
|37
|6
|52
|171
|217
|12-19-3
|11-18-3
|5-11-2
|Montreal
|67
|18
|38
|11
|47
|173
|254
|10-19-4
|8-19-7
|7-10-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|67
|44
|15
|8
|96
|225
|161
|24-5-4
|20-10-4
|12-7-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|44
|19
|5
|93
|211
|178
|22-6-3
|22-13-2
|11-6-0
|Pittsburgh
|68
|40
|18
|10
|90
|227
|182
|19-10-5
|21-8-5
|12-6-2
|Washington
|68
|37
|21
|10
|84
|225
|197
|16-14-5
|21-7-5
|14-6-1
|Columbus
|67
|32
|30
|5
|69
|219
|250
|18-14-3
|14-16-2
|8-14-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|65
|29
|27
|9
|67
|178
|181
|17-13-4
|12-14-5
|8-6-2
|New Jersey
|66
|24
|37
|5
|53
|203
|239
|16-14-3
|8-23-2
|9-11-2
|Philadelphia
|67
|21
|35
|11
|53
|172
|237
|13-15-6
|8-20-5
|5-11-4
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|67
|47
|14
|6
|100
|255
|185
|26-4-3
|21-10-3
|13-5-3
|Minnesota
|65
|41
|20
|4
|86
|241
|203
|24-7-1
|17-13-3
|10-8-1
|St. Louis
|66
|37
|20
|9
|83
|234
|191
|21-9-4
|16-11-5
|12-5-3
|Nashville
|67
|39
|24
|4
|82
|221
|195
|21-11-0
|18-13-4
|13-6-1
|Dallas
|65
|37
|25
|3
|77
|192
|194
|21-9-1
|16-16-2
|13-8-2
|Winnipeg
|68
|33
|25
|10
|76
|212
|209
|19-13-2
|14-12-8
|13-6-5
|Chicago
|67
|24
|33
|10
|58
|184
|235
|11-17-5
|13-16-5
|4-13-5
|Arizona
|67
|21
|41
|5
|47
|173
|242
|10-22-1
|11-19-4
|6-11-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|66
|40
|18
|8
|88
|232
|162
|21-7-6
|19-11-2
|10-7-1
|Los Angeles
|69
|36
|23
|10
|82
|199
|198
|18-14-4
|18-9-6
|8-8-3
|Edmonton
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|237
|219
|22-12-0
|16-13-5
|15-5-0
|Vegas
|69
|37
|28
|4
|78
|219
|206
|20-13-3
|17-15-1
|13-5-1
|Vancouver
|69
|32
|28
|9
|73
|196
|199
|14-14-5
|18-14-4
|8-5-5
|San Jose
|66
|29
|29
|8
|66
|175
|209
|16-14-4
|13-15-4
|8-8-3
|Anaheim
|68
|27
|30
|11
|65
|191
|221
|16-15-4
|11-15-7
|10-8-3
|Seattle
|67
|21
|40
|6
|48
|176
|236
|11-19-3
|10-21-3
|5-15-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
Arizona 5, San Jose 2
St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3
Vegas 3, Seattle 0
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.