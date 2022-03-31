Polyimide Films and Tapes Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period During 2021-2030

Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Polyimide films have thermal, electrical, physical and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package which can be used for electrical insulation applications.

Polyimide film tapes have a feature of thin backing that resists tears, abrasion and the effects of aging and can also bear high-temperature powder coat and anodizing operations. Polyimide films and tapes are used to develop printed circuit boards which are used in compact electronic devices, such as watches, laptops, smartphones, panel boards, and digital cameras.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/polyimide-films-and-tapes-market/QI037

The rise in demand from the electronics and automotive industry as well as growing consumption of consumer electronic products such as mobile phones, laptops etc., are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per statista, the global smart phone penetration rate was 33.5% in 2016 and has rise by 44.9% in 2020. Moreover, it is estimated that ownership of desktop/laptop among the adults in the United States is approximately 74% in 2019, an increase from 73% in 2018, as per the Statista. However, the high manufacturing cost of polyimide films is the major factor restraining the growth of global Polyimide Films and Tapes market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Polyimide Films and Tapes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology, rising household incomes, and price deflation especially in developing countries of Asia Pacific have created a high demand for consumer electronic products.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/polyimide-films-and-tapes-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

Taimide Tech. Inc.

Saint-Gobain

3M Company

Toray Industries, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Ube Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Pi Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Flexible Printed Circuits

Specialty Fabricated Products

Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Wires & Cables

Motors/Generators

By End-Use Industry:

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Labeling

Solar

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/polyimide-films-and-tapes-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/polyimide-films-and-tapes-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/