Atomic Force Microscopy Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth During 2021-2030

Global Atomic Force Microscopy Market is valued approximately USD 0.44 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Atomic force microscopy is a type of high-resolution scanning probe microscopy in the order of fractions of a nanometer with demonstrated resolution.

The growth of the atomic force microscopy market is supported by government initiatives in nanotechnology and nanoscience to promote R&D. Due to increasing R&D funding for the production of microscopes, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

The market is driven by Committed funding from various governments to encourage research and development of nanotechnology and nanoscience, strong demand for 3D ICs from the semiconductor and electronics industries. The key players of global Atomic force microscopy market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In February 2017, a supplier of scanning probe instruments, Integrated Circuit Scanning Probe Instruments (ICSPI), based in Canada, developed the highest resolution single-chip atomic force microscope (AFM) for various science and technology fields. Additionally, In 2017, Bruker ‘s current AFM portfolio significantly improved its leadership position in the research markets for nanomaterials. In addition, by acquiring smaller players across the supply chain, the organization focuses on inorganic growth initiatives to increase its exposure to the AFM market. However, Harm to samples due to AFM contact-mode, high equipment costs would restrain the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Atomic Force Microscopy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of strong demand for 3D ICs from the semiconductor and electronics industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Committed funding from various governments to encourage research and development of nanotechnology and nanoscience would create lucrative growth prospects for the Atomic Force Microscopy Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bruker Corporation

Park Systems

Hitachi

Horiba

Oxford Instruments

Nanosurf

Witec

Nt-Mdt Spectrum Instruments

Nanomagnetics Instruments

Nanonics Imaging

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

AFM (Atomic Force microscopy)

Probes

Software

By Application:

Materials Science

Life Sciences

Semiconductors and Electronics

Academics

Others (includes solar cells, geoscience, forensic science, and food technology)

By Grade:

Industrial Grade

Research Grade

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Atomic Force Microscopy Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

