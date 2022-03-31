Potting Compound Market 2021 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2027

Global Potting Compound Market is valued approximately at USD 3.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Potting is a method of filling solid compounds in comprehensive electronic assembly for vibration and shock resistance and ensured safety from corrosive agnates and moisture.

Due to this reason, potting compounds are used as chemical substance or material during the potting process of electronic boards, circuits, and other components. As the primary function of the potting compound is to keep the components together and protect them from damages caused by shock while sustaining the quality.

These compounds are extensively used in a range of applications, such as memory devices & microprocessors, beam bonded components, surface-mount packages, transformers, capacitors, cable joints, and so on. Robust growth of consumer electronic and transportation sectors in the developed and developing economies, along with a rise in trend for miniaturization of electronic devices are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China is the largest, producer and exporter of consumer electronics considering the global scenario. China is also the biggest manufacturer of computers, laptops, mobile phones, and televisions combinedly producing around 80% of these devices in the year 2018 on the globe. As per the MIIT, China produced around 1.8 billion units of mobile phones, 300 million units of computers & laptops, and around 200 million units of televisions in 2018. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Potting Compound, globally. However, the improper selection of potting resin and lack of compatibility of these compounds are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Potting Compound market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the significant development in the electronics sector, along with the wide presence of market players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rapidly growing demand for militarization of electronic devices and increasing rate of urbanization are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cancer vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Altana AG

Aremco Products Inc.

Dow Inc.

Dymax Corporation

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

LORD Corporation

Master Bond Inc.

RBC Industries Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Polyester

Polyamide

Polyolefin

Acrylics

By Curing Technology:

UV Curing

Thermal Curing

Room Temperature Curing

By Application:

Electrical

Electronics

By End-User:

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Potting Compound Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

