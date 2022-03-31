Alexa
Chitosan Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

By Report Ocean
2022/03/31 13:53

Global Chitosan Market is valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Chitosan is a polysaccharide derivative of chitin extracted from shells waste of marine animals such as lobsters, shrimps, crabs, and others.

Chitosan is widely used in dietary supplements as it restricts lipid absorption in gastrointestinal tract. It is used in healthcare application for hemostatic dressing to treat wounds, due to its biocompatibility and biodegradability properties.

Further it is used in agriculture as bio pesticide to restrict pathogenic impacts on trees & plant growth promoter and for water treatment. Chitosan is also used for polyurethane paints & coatings, bio printing of organs, and as a food preservative. The Unique Properties of Chitosan, availability of Abundant Raw Material and its uses in wide range of application such as food & beverages, agrochemicals, and medical & pharmaceuticals are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, easy availably of fungi waste in agriculture and artificial production of fungi through cheap nutrients by simple chemical procedures as well as rise in demand for bio-based cosmetic products will further drive the market growth. However, regulations and compliances related to shrimp farming is the major factor restraining the growth of global Chitosan market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Chitosan market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the Increased demand for chitosan from water treatment, food & beverages, cosmetics, medical & pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and other applications in countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:
Primex EHF
Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH
Vietnam Food
Kitozyme S.A.
Agratech
Advanced Biopolymers as
Bio21 Co., Ltd.
G.T.C. Bio Corporation
Taizhou City Fengrun Biochemical Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application:
Water Treatment
Food & Beverages
Cosmetics
Medical & Pharmaceuticals
Agrochemicals
Others

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Chitosan Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

