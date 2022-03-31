Flat Steel Market Insights By Growth, Research Methodology, Emerging Trends and Forecast Till 2030

Global Flat Steel Market is valued approximately USD 452.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Flat Steel is made by melting semi-furnished material such as ingots and billets into rolled forms.
It is commonly used in consumer durable, white goods, construction as well as automotive industry. The use of flat steel increases the quality, reliability, ductility, consistency and toughness of the end product. Also, Flat steel has applications for various manufacturers such as cable trays, railways, light bar industries, grating manufacturers, truck trailers and others. the use of flat steel in these key industries mainly automotive, building and mechanical equipment drives the market growth.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flat-steel-market/QI037
Further, rapid urbanization, growing industrialization, rising level of disposable income of middle-class families in emerging economies, and growing global population provides a significant boost to the market growth. As, the Union Cabinet, Government of India approved the National Steel Policy (NSP) 2017, as it intends to create a globally competitive steel industry in India. NSP 2017 envisage 300 million tons (MT) steel-making capacity and 160 kgs per capita steel consumption by 2030-31. Moreover, innovation in steel production techniques and expansion in manufacturing capacities and steel companies further augment the market growth. For Instance: In March 2020, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India acquired from Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction company the Bhander Power Plant in Gujrat, India. While in February 2020, Adhunik Metaliks and Zion Steel were acquired by GFG Alliance for USD 60.81 million illustrating geological expansion and manufacturing capacity growth in the country. However, fluctuating iron ore prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing use of advanced high strength steel (AHSS) in automotive manufacturing for reducing the overall weight presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Flat Steel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of raw materials and swelling industrialization and urbanization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and rapid technological advancements would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flat Steel market across Asia-Pacific region.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flat-steel-market/QI037
Major market player included in this report are:
ArcelorMittal
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
Tata Steel
POSCO
China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited
Shougang Group Co., Ltd.
SSAB AB
JFE Steel Corporation
HBIS Group
ThyssenKrupp AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Process:
Basic Oxygen Furnace
Electric Arc Furnace
By Type:
Sheets & Strips
Plates
By End-Use Sector:
Building & Infrastructure
Mechanical Equipment
Automotive & Other Transport
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flat-steel-market/QI037
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Flat Steel Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flat-steel-market/QI037
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.quadintel.com/