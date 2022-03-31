Flat Steel Market Insights By Growth, Research Methodology, Emerging Trends and Forecast Till 2030

Global Flat Steel Market is valued approximately USD 452.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Flat Steel is made by melting semi-furnished material such as ingots and billets into rolled forms.

It is commonly used in consumer durable, white goods, construction as well as automotive industry. The use of flat steel increases the quality, reliability, ductility, consistency and toughness of the end product. Also, Flat steel has applications for various manufacturers such as cable trays, railways, light bar industries, grating manufacturers, truck trailers and others. the use of flat steel in these key industries mainly automotive, building and mechanical equipment drives the market growth.

Further, rapid urbanization, growing industrialization, rising level of disposable income of middle-class families in emerging economies, and growing global population provides a significant boost to the market growth. As, the Union Cabinet, Government of India approved the National Steel Policy (NSP) 2017, as it intends to create a globally competitive steel industry in India. NSP 2017 envisage 300 million tons (MT) steel-making capacity and 160 kgs per capita steel consumption by 2030-31. Moreover, innovation in steel production techniques and expansion in manufacturing capacities and steel companies further augment the market growth. For Instance: In March 2020, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India acquired from Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction company the Bhander Power Plant in Gujrat, India. While in February 2020, Adhunik Metaliks and Zion Steel were acquired by GFG Alliance for USD 60.81 million illustrating geological expansion and manufacturing capacity growth in the country. However, fluctuating iron ore prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing use of advanced high strength steel (AHSS) in automotive manufacturing for reducing the overall weight presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Flat Steel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of raw materials and swelling industrialization and urbanization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and rapid technological advancements would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flat Steel market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Tata Steel

POSCO

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

Shougang Group Co., Ltd.

SSAB AB

JFE Steel Corporation

HBIS Group

ThyssenKrupp AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process:

Basic Oxygen Furnace

Electric Arc Furnace

By Type:

Sheets & Strips

Plates

By End-Use Sector:

Building & Infrastructure

Mechanical Equipment

Automotive & Other Transport

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Flat Steel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

