Robotics Industry Market : Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis by 2030

The global robotics industry market was US$ 45.1 billion in 2021. The global robotics industry market is forecast to grow to US$ 122.05 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Robotics Industry Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for robots has upsurged across all industrial verticals. The use of robots ensures public safety to the authorities. Thus, health authorities and businesses started deploying robots in order to maintain the safety of the employees and the patients. Various companies like Yunji Robotics, the manufacturer of delivery robots, and TMIRob, the manufacturer of disinfectant robots, have witnessed a significant surge in the demand for these robots. In addition, advancements also escalated in the industry. For instance, Geek+ unveiled its disinfection robots named Jasmin and Lavender during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific robotics industry market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing industrialization in China and favorable initiatives like “Made in China 2025.” China is forecast to be one of the largest contributors to the robotics industry market. Furthermore, the country is focusing on upgrading its labor-intensive manufacturing sector by increasing automation. Furthermore, the governments of Guangdong province and Zhejiang province also announced subsidies to local manufacturers. Thus, it will increase the demand for robots. As a result, it will ramp up the growth of the global robotics industry market. Furthermore, industrialization in other countries like India is also growing at a significant pace. As a result, it will upsurge the demand for robotics, thereby propelling the robotics industry market forward.

Factors Influencing the Market

The demand for robotics is expanding exponentially. Be it hospitality, healthcare, automotive, or manufacturing, almost every industry is adopting automated solutions in order to cater to the growing demands of the public. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the global robotics industry market.

The rising trend of digital factory technologies will contribute to the growth of the global robotics industry market. Furthermore, the shortage of an efficient workforce will drive the robotics industry market forward.

Growing automation across all industrial verticals will also benefit the global robotics industry market. Furthermore, favorable policies by government bodies to boost industrialization will escalate the robotics industry market growth.

On the contrary, privacy concerns associated with the use of robotics may limit the growth of the robotics industry market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

ABB

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Denso Corporation

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

Seiko Epson

Drr

Universal Robots

Stubli

Comau

B+M SURFACE SYSTEMS

ICR Services

IRS Robotics

Hyundai Robotics

Siasun Robotics

RobotWorx

Techman Robot

Rethink Robotics

FrankaEmika

F&P Robotics

Bosch Rexroth

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global robotics industry market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Industrial

Service

By End User Outlook

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Logistics

Military and Defense

Medical and Healthcare

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

