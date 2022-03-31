Refrigerated Vehicle Market 2021 to 2030 – Industry Scope and Growth Strategies by Key Players, Type, Application

The global refrigerated vehicle market size was US$ 34.1 billion in 2021. The global refrigerated vehicle market is forecast to grow to US$ 4701.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 62% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Refrigerated Vehicle Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising demand for perishable food is fueling the growth of the global refrigerated foods market. In addition, the growing number of food product launches is another factor propelling the market growth.

Moreover, the growing urban population and the increasing number of the working population are driving the growth of the global refrigerated vehicle market. Furthermore, increasing product promotions, advertisements are gaining rapid popularity. All of these factors are expected to contribute to market growth.

The growing demand for frozen food and changing lifestyles are increasing the demand for refrigerator units having multi-temperature systems, computer controls, and thermal liners. All of these factors will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies are continuously entering into partnerships and expanding their production in order to cater to public demands. In 2019, Nestl introduced its YES! snack bars having advanced recyclable paper wrappers. In addition, the company also launched its new R&D center in Beijing and system technology hub in Shenzhen.

Kraft Heinz also signed a pact with Indo Nissin Foods (India) in 2019 in order to offer Cup Noodles and Top Ramen Instant Noodles.

Lack of warehouses may limit the growth of the global refrigerated vehicle market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific refrigerated vehicle market is forecast to hold dominance, owing to the growing population, increasing disposable incomes, and growing urbanization in emerging countries. In addition, increasing demand for fresh, high-quality food & beverage products will contribute to increasing the demand for essential oils. Thus, it will propel the growth of the global refrigerated vehicle market during the study period. The market will witness substantial growth in the countries like China, India, and Japan, due to the growing employment and increasing purchasing power.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for refrigerated vehicles increased during the pandemic all because of the outstanding demand for frozen food. During the pandemic, people avoided visiting places with high crowds. In addition, it was extremely mandatory to avoid contact to stay safe during the pandemic. Thus, the demand for frozen food products and packed items increased drastically. Thus, it fueled the growth of the global refrigerated vehicle market.

Competitors in the Market

Conagra Foods

Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle

Associated British Foods

Kerry Group (Ireland), Unilever

Mccain Foods Limited

Samworth Brothers Limited

Iceland Foods Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global refrigerated vehicle market segmentation focuses on Frozen Food, Vehicle, and Region.

By Frozen Food Type

Bakery Products

Ice Cream

Processed Meat

Frozen Dairy Products

Fish & Seafood

By Vehicle Type

LCV

MHCV

HCV

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Refrigerated Vehicle Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

