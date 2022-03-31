Pressure Washer Market Size, Trends, Growth Rate and Forecasts up to 2030

The global pressure washer market size was US$ 1,778.31 million in 2021. The global pressure washer market is forecast to grow to US$ 2476.4 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Pressure Washer Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.
A pressure washer is used to remove dirt through the high-pressure water spray. A pressure washer is also used to wash away paint, mold, dust, and other grime from roofs, walls, buildings, and swimming pools. Artists also use pressure washers to develop reverse graffiti through templates and easy techniques.
Factors Influencing the Market
The wide applications of pressure washers in the residential and industrial sector are forecast to fuel the growth of the pressure washer market. In addition, the rapidly growing vehicle washing industry will also upsurge the demand for an efficient pressure washer, thereby fueling the growth of the overall market.
The growing automotive industry and increasing demand for luxury vehicles will drive the pressure washer market forward. In addition to that, growing disposable income will also benefit the market.
The presence of alternative cleaning technology at a low cost may limit the demand for pressure washers. On the contrary, the rising popularity of cordless pressure washers will boost the market growth during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global pressure washer market. The market has witnessed various challenges as the demand for car washing services decreased drastically. Due to the ban on travel activities, the use of cars and other automobiles reduced. In addition, the pressure washer industry also witnessed a sudden decline in the demand for the technology due to government-imposed lockdown. Apart from that, halt on industrial activities and changes in consumer preferences further impacted the global pressure washer market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific pressure washer market is forecast to emerge as the largest pressure washer market of all regions. It is due to the growing number of construction activities in the region. Apart from that, the region is home to one of the largest automotive industries, which is expected to upsurge the demand for car washing services. As a result, the pressure washer market will witness significant growth opportunities.
The growing awareness related to the benefits of outsourcing cleaning services, mainly in urban areas, will contribute to the industry growth. In countries like India and China, rising disposable income and growing urbanization will upsurge the demand for the global pressure washer market.
Competitors in the Market
Alfred Karcher
Nilfisk
Stanley Black & Decker Ltd.
SunJoe
Dewalt
Robert Bosch
Briggs & Stratton
FNA Group
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global pressure washer market segmentation focuses on Power, Output, End-User, and Region.
By Power Source Outlook
Electric
Gas
Battery
By Output Outlook
0-1,500 PSI
1,501-3,000 PSI
3,001-4,000 PSI
4,000PSI+
By End User Outlook
Residential
Commercial
Contract Cleaners
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
