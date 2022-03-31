Power Tools Market 2021 Industry Outlook, Present Scenario of Manufacturers, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

The global power tools market size was US$ 36.1 billion in 2021. The global power tools market is forecast to grow to US$ 49.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Power Tools Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021

Power tools, such as hydraulic presses, handheld machine drills, and gas tools, work on different power sources, like batteries, compressed air, or electricity. They are deployed for the assembly, production, and maintenance operations.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing industrialization and urbanization will primarily drive the global power tools market forward. In urban areas, spending on houses is increasing on a regular basis. Furthermore, the trending do-it-yourself (DIY) techniques are forecast to upsurge the demand for power tools during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for battery-operated power tools will propel the overall power tools market forward. Furthermore, growing changes in consumer lifestyles and rising disposable income will surge the growth of the market in the coming years.

The rising demand for pneumatic power tools due to reliability and cost-efficient advantages will boost the growth of the global power tools market. In addition, the increasing demand for automation technologies will escalate the overall power tools market growth. Robert Bosch GmbH provides BOSCH Toolbox App for its power tools. Thus, the growing demand for automation will contribute to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for power tools decreased drastically because of the declining demand for power tools from the end-use industries. Delay in manufacturing activities and import-export restrictions further hampered the market growth. The activities related to industrialization and urbanization declined drastically due to the pandemic. Governments of various countries imposed lockdown restrictions which hampered the manufacturing activities. The highest contributor in the global power tools market is China. Moreover, the country witnessed significant economic loss due to the pandemic. All of this has significantly impacted the global power tools market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific power tools market is forecast to emerge as the largest growing power tools market. China holds the major share of the power tools market, owing to the growing manufacturing activities in the country. Further, the prominent industry players are seeking to develop manufacturing units, which will benefit the overall power tools market. Furthermore, the growing lifestyle changes and rising per capita incomes will benefit the regional market.

Competitors in the Market

Apex Group

Atlas Copco

Hilti Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Koki Holding, Co., Ltd.

Makita Corporation

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Techtronic Industries CO., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global power tools market segmentation focuses on Operation, Tool, Application, and Region.

The Global Power Tools Market, by Mode of Operation

Electric

Pneumatic

Others

The Global Power Tools Market, by Tool Type

Drills

Material Removal Tool

Saws

Wrenches

Others

The Global Power Tools Market, by Application

Industrial

DIY

The Global Power Tools Market, by Application

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

