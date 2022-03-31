Plastic Packaging Market Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Till 2030

The global plastic packaging market size was US$ 271.1 billion in 2021. The global plastic packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 441.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Plastic Packaging Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The plastic packaging market is forecast to benefit from the growing demand for packed food & beverages globally. In addition, the growing demand for plastic packaging in the healthcare segment is forecast to propel the market forward.

The changing consumers lifestyles, choices, and preferences and growing urbanization will contribute to the growth of the global plastic packaging market. In addition, the growing employment rate and increasing demand for convenience processed will drive the market forward. The evolving e-commerce segment and increasing promotion of packed food items and other products will contribute to the growth of the global plastic packaging market. The increasing demand for lightweight and flexible packaging will offer ample growth opportunities for the global plastic packaging market.

The plastic packaging business is evolving and implementing improvements that are advantageous to all segments as a result of challenges such as the impact of plastic on the environment, changing consumer requirements and tastes, and increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging.

During the projected period, demand for personal care products with appealing plastic packaging is forecast to rise. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the plastic packaging market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant impact on the growth of the plastic packaging business. The supply and demand for vital supplies have surged significantly due to lockdown and travel bans. The stockpile of vital items grew, and product delivery via the internet grew at an exponential rate. As a result, the demand for plastic packaging in the delivery of items to the doorstep has increased. Furthermore, the demand for medical and personal protective equipment has skyrocketed in the region. Thus, it will boost the plastic packaging market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the largest share in the global plastic packaging market due to the rising demand for packed food and beverages. In addition, the region is witnessing rising demand for novel pharmaceuticals. As a result, it will benefit the plastic packaging market.

The demand for cosmetics is observed to increase in the region. In addition, the growing urbanization will benefit the market. All of these factors are forecast to contribute to the growth of the global plastic packaging market.

Competitors in the Market

Amcor Limited

Berry Global Inc.

Double H Plastics

Greiner Packaging International GmbH

Groupe Guillin

Ilip SRL

Mold-Tek Packaging

Reynolds Group Holdings

RPC Group PLC

Silgan Holdings

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global plastic packaging market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, End-User, and Region.

Based on product type, the plastic packaging market is segmented into

Bottles & Jars

Cups & Bowls

Wraps & Films

Bags & Pouches

Others (Pails and Clamshells)

Based on material type, the plastic packaging market is segmented into-

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Bioplastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others (Polyamide)

Based on end-user, the plastic packaging market is segmented into-

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Industrial Packaging

Others (Electronics)

Based on region, the plastic packaging market is segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

