Photovoltaic Market 2021 Status and Outlook, Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities and Challenges to 2030

The global photovoltaic market size was US$ 29,329.6 million in 2021. The global photovoltaic market is forecast to grow to US$ 151,059 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Photovoltaic Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Photovoltaic Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Request Sample Report for Photovoltaic Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/photovoltaic-market-1/QI038

Photovoltaic energy is produced through the suns radiation. The energy is transformed into electricity which is transferred into the electricity network.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of photovoltaic energy technology in rooftop solar installations to supply energy at a low cost will fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, photovoltaic energy finds its wide applications in commercial use. The technology is used in solar lamps, parking meters, trash compactors, temporary traffic signs, emergency telephones, charging stations, and remote guard posts & signals. Thus, all of these applications will escalate the growth of the photovoltaic market during the study period.

Favorable policies by government bodies will benefit the global photovoltaic market. The U.S. government has introduced favorable laws like net metering and community solar, which aim to promote the use of photovoltaic technology.

Rising awareness among consumers related to the benefits of green energy will contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing industrialization and rising energy needs will benefit the global photovoltaic market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing number of partnerships and projects related to photovoltaic energy technology will escalate the market growth. For instance, Trina Solar Science & Technology Co. Ltd. inked a partnership agreement with Guangzhou Great Power Energy & Technology Co. Ltd. in April 2019. In addition, Sharp presented its 8K products at CEATEC Japan in 2018.

On the contrary, the high cost of installation may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific photovoltaic energy is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. It is owing to the growth of the telecommunication and aerospace & defense industry. Furthermore, favorable policies by government bodies will escalate the growth of the regional market during the study period. For instance, the Government of India unveiled the Rooftop Subsidy program and Golden Sun Demonstration (GSD) program. Moreover, the Indian government aims to deploy 100 GW installed solar electricity capacity by 2022 under its Solar Mission.

China holds the largest market share and is forecast to grow at the same pace. According to a study by China Photovoltaic Industry Association, China’s photovoltaic (PV) energy capacity rose by 34% in 2018.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/photovoltaic-market-1/QI038

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global photovoltaic market witnessed innumerable challenges due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic forced industry players to cancel or postpone the research activities, which caused significant delays. In addition, the demand for photovoltaic energy-based technology decreased drastically. Thus, the pandemic negatively impacted the global photovoltaic market.

Competitors in the Market

Abengoa SE

Acciona S.A.

Canadian Solar, Inc.

First Solar Inc.

JA Solar Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Tata Power Solar Systems Co. Ltd.

Trina Solar

Renesola

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/photovoltaic-market-1/QI038

The global photovoltaic market segmentation focuses on Technology, systems, Application, and Region.

By Technology Outlook

Thin Film

Cadmium Telluride

Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide

Amorphous Thin-film Silicon

Mono-Si

Multi-Si

By System Outlook

High Concentrated PV (HCPV)

Low Concentrated PV (LCPV)

By Application Outlook

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/photovoltaic-market-1/QI038

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

? What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Photovoltaic Market?

? Which factors are influencing Photovoltaic Marketover the forecast period?

? What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in Photovoltaic Market?

? Which factors are propelling and restraining Photovoltaic Market?

? What are the demanding global regions of the Photovoltaic Market?

? What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

? What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/