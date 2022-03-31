Pet Packaging Market 2021 Technological Strategies, Business Advancements and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2030

The global PET packaging market size was US$ 63.1 billion in 2021. The global PET packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 105.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Pet Packaging Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Pet Packaging Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region
Request Sample Report for Pet Packaging Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/pet-packaging-market/QI038
Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a type of polyester used to pack food, personal care items, etc. PET materials are considered better as they offer enhanced transparency, shiny surface, and good stability. Moreover, they are lightweight and possess high-pressure resistance, which makes them suitable for packing products.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising demand for packed foods, cosmetics, and other products is driving the growth of the PET packaging industry. In addition, the introduction of lightweight packaging options will offer ample growth opportunities for the global PET packaging market.
Manufacturers of goods are focusing on lowering manufacturing and transportation costs. As a result, it will benefit the PET packaging industry.
The rising urban population and growing inclination of the population towards packed food items are likely to drive the growth of the PET packaging industry.
Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may limit the growth of the PET packaging market during the forecast period.
The growing demand for a better recyclable options is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the PET packaging market growth. For instance, the renowned ice cream brand Magnum made headlines in January 2021 as the company announced to use of recycled plastic. Such advancements are likely to benefit the overall PET packaging market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the PET packaging market. The demand for packed food and other products has significantly risen after the pandemic. In addition, the growing demand to keep the product safe is propelling the market forward.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/pet-packaging-market/QI038
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the global PET packaging market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising e-commerce industry and increasing demand for packed food products. Asia-Pacific is forecast to register favorable growth in the global PET packaging market, owing to the changing consumer preferences and rising urban population. In addition, the availability of raw materials at low prices and low cost of production is likely to drive the growth of the industry. Because of their benefits over traditional packaging polymers, the usage of PET goods in the packaging sector is rapidly expanding in these regions. Furthermore, rising exports and domestic consumption will further propel the market forward.
Competitors in the Market
Alpha Group
Amcor plc
Berry Global Inc.
CKS Packaging
Comar LLC
Gerresheimer AG,
Graham Packaging Company
GTX HANEX Plastic Sp. z o. o.
Nampak Limited
PET Power
Plastipak
RESILUX NV
Silgan
Sonoco Products Company
Tetra Laval
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/pet-packaging-market/QI038
The global PET packaging market segmentation focuses on Product, Packaging, End-Use Industry, and Region.
Based on Product
Amorphous PET
Crystalline PET
Based on pack type
Bottles & jars
Bags & pouches
Trays
Lids/Caps & closures
Others
Based on Packaging Type
Rigid
Flexible
Based on End-Use Industry
Food & Beverages
Household Products
Personal Care Products
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Access Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/pet-packaging-market/QI038
What is the key information extracted from the report?
- Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
- The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
- The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
- The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
- The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/