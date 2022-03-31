OTC Drugs Market 2021 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2030

The global OTC drugs market size was US$ 169.1 billion in 2021. The global OTC drugs market is forecast to grow to US$ 331.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Over-the-counter or OTC drugs market analysis includes market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. The analysis covers the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography and examines market effect factors.

Over-the-counter or OTC drugs or non-prescription drugs are drugs that can be acquired directly by a consumer without the need for any prescription.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing prevalence of diseases and rising adoption rate of over-the-counter drugs is forecast to fuel the growth of the OTC drugs market. The demand for drugs for minor diseases like headaches and fever is increasing. As a result, it will benefit the overall OTC drugs market.

The growing R&D expenditure and increasing funding from governments all across the world will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, OTC drugs are cost-effective and easily available at any drug store. Thus, the easy availability & affordability of OTC drugs will propel the growth of the OTC drugs market.

The presence of a diverse range of efficient drugs will drive the OTC drugs market forward. In addition, growing technological advancements related to OTC drugs applications will boost the market growth.

However, a lack of knowledge among people on drugs may restrict the growth of the OTC drugs market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic emerged as an advantageous situation for the global OTC drugs market. Due to the pandemic, maximum population suffered from fever, headache, body ache, and other conditions. Thus, the demand for efficient drugs increased in order to tackle the situation.

The health and pharmaceutical sector have undoubtedly witnessed an unexpected burden. It shifted the focus of citizens and governments on personal health. Government bodies began investing in the healthcare and pharmaceutical segment in order to cater to the demands of the public. As a result, the global OTC drugs market witnessed significant growth due to the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global OTC drugs market. The growth of the market is attributed to the high healthcare expenditure and favorable initiatives by the governments in the region. In addition, North America is home to some of the prominent industry players like Merck & Co, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, etc. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the OTc drugs market.

The Asia-Pacific OTC drugs market is forecast to register a significant growth rate due to the growing number of pharmacies. In addition, the easy affordability of over-the-counter drugs and booming healthcare infrastructure will benefit the overall market.

Competitors in the Market

Bayer AG

Novartis International AG

Merck & Co, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca plc

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global OTC drugs market segmentation focuses on Product, Formulation, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product Type

Analgesics

Dermatology Products

Cough, Cold & Flu Products

Vitamins & Minerals

Others

Based on Formulation Type

Tablets

Liquids

Ointments

Sprays

Based on Distribution Channels

Pharmacies

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

