Waterproofing Membranes Market : Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand

Global Waterproofing Membranes market is valued approximately USD 28.04 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A waterproofing membrane is referred as thin layer of water-tight material that is laid over a surface.

The layer is prohibiting water to pass through it. The membranes are composed of thin layers of waterproofing material and most of it is about 2 to 4mm thick. The cost effectiveness and efficiency of waterproofing membranes, supportive government policies related to public infrastructure growth across the globe and rising construction projects accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years.

Whereas, the potential health issues from prolonged exposure to volatile fumes are the factors restraining the growth of market over the forecast years. However, booming construction industry in developing nations and rise in necessity for water management activities in Asia Pacific is a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Waterproofing Membranes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe accounts for the largest share in the global waterproofing membranes market due to the rising concerns regarding water and water management. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global waterproofing membranes market due to the rising construction sector in the developing countries of Asia Pacific region such as India and China.

BCarlisle Companies Inc

Firestone Building Products Company LLC.

Soprema Group

Sika Ag

The Dow Chemical Company

Gaf Materials Corporation

Johns Manville

Renolit Se

Fosroc International Limited

Solmax International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Material Type:

Modified Bitumen

PVC

EPDM

TPO

Others

By Type:

Liquid applied membranes

Sheet based membranes

By Application:

Roofing & walls

Building structures

Waste & Water management

Mining Application

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Waterproofing Membranes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

