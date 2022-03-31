Pigment Dispersion Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor By 2030

Global Pigment Dispersion Market is valued approximately at USD 26.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The pigment dispersion is a method to transfer color to different substrates in the manufacturing, automotive, and packaging industries. It is widely used in paints and coatings industry which pose significant growth prospects for suppliers in the market.

The rise in paints and coating industries, growing use of colored packaging products for food packaging, and increased usage of automotive coatings to satisfy the requirements of an ever-expanding automotive industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/pigment-dispersion-market/QI037

For instance, as per Statista, the global market value of paints and coating industry was USD 147.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to rise to USD 179.4 billion in 2025. Similarly, the total global market volume of paints and coatings was amounted to 9 billion gallons in 2015 and has risen to 9.8 billion gallons in 2019. Moreover, rising number of automotive vehicles across the world will create a lucrative demand for the pigment dispersion market over the forecast period. As per Statista, the Indian production volume of light commercial vehicles was 269.45 thousand in 2009 and has risen to 663.19 thousand in 2018. Also, according to Statista, around 8.76 million motor vehicles were produced in North America in 2009 and has risen by 16.8 million production of motor vehicle in 2019. However, the unavailability of raw materials and strict environmental legislation is the major factor restraining the growth of global Pigment Dispersion market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Pigment Dispersion market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the demand for pigment dispersions is high in developing economies such as China and India. Factors such as rising population and growing end-use industries have led to innovation and development, making APAC an important industrial hub, globally.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/pigment-dispersion-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

AArbor International Corporation

American Elements

Apollo Colors Inc.

Aralon Color GmbH

BASF SE

Clariant Ltd.

Decorative Color & Chemical, Inc.

Ferro Corporation

Flint Group

Heubach GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Inorganic

Organic

By Application:

Plastics

Inks

Coatings

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/pigment-dispersion-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pigment Dispersion Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/pigment-dispersion-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/