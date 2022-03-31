Sulfur dyes Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts Till 2030

Global Sulfur dyes Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Sulfur dyes, including staple fabrics and yarn are widely used to dye textile cellulosic materials or their blends with a broad range of synthetic fibers.

Since, the demand for sulfur dyes is growing major factor attributed it to advancements in dyeing techniques and production have guided development. They are basically non-ionic and have links to sulphur. Several methods of using sulfur dyes are available.

The prospects in the sulfur dyes market are improved by extensive demand for sulfur dyes in cotton-based textile dyeing. The healthy growth of the textile industry combined with the simple application of sulfur dyes in this industry is driving the growth of the global demand for sulfur dyes. As per Statista, textile industry of India was USD 150 billion in 2017 and projected to increase with USD 223 billion in 2021. Also, textile and clothing retail trade in Germany was worth USD 78.84 billion in 2017 and is projected to increase with USD 79.348 billion in 2018. Additionally, increasing investment in R&D on sulfur dyes and rising disposable income is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, Hazardous effect of sulfur dyes on environment is restraining the growth of market.

The regional analysis of the global Sulfur dyes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in the global sulfur dyes market due to the growing investment in R&D on sulphur dyes. Whereas, Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR owing to the rising demand for sulphur dyes in textile industry.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sinochem Tianjin Co.,Ltd.

Archroma

Nippon Kayaku Co.,Ltd.

Atul Ltd

Bhanu Dyes Pvt. Ltd.

Apex Industries

DS Dyes and Chemicals.

Chemolin Chemicals.

Jay Chemical Industries Ltd.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Form offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Granular

Powder

Liquid

Pre-Reduced Powders

Dispersed Pastes

Others

By Color:

Black

Brown

Blue

Green

Red

Others

By Type:

Leuco Sulfer Dyes

Condensed Sulfur Dyes

Solubilized Sulfur Dyes

Others

By Application:

Textile

Leather Processing

Paints and Coatings

Plastic

Paper

Printing Ink

Ceramics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global sulfur Dyes market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

