Sulfur dyes Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts Till 2030

Global Sulfur dyes Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Sulfur dyes, including staple fabrics and yarn are widely used to dye textile cellulosic materials or their blends with a broad range of synthetic fibers.
Since, the demand for sulfur dyes is growing major factor attributed it to advancements in dyeing techniques and production have guided development. They are basically non-ionic and have links to sulphur. Several methods of using sulfur dyes are available.
The prospects in the sulfur dyes market are improved by extensive demand for sulfur dyes in cotton-based textile dyeing. The healthy growth of the textile industry combined with the simple application of sulfur dyes in this industry is driving the growth of the global demand for sulfur dyes. As per Statista, textile industry of India was USD 150 billion in 2017 and projected to increase with USD 223 billion in 2021. Also, textile and clothing retail trade in Germany was worth USD 78.84 billion in 2017 and is projected to increase with USD 79.348 billion in 2018. Additionally, increasing investment in R&D on sulfur dyes and rising disposable income is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, Hazardous effect of sulfur dyes on environment is restraining the growth of market.
The regional analysis of the global Sulfur dyes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in the global sulfur dyes market due to the growing investment in R&D on sulphur dyes. Whereas, Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR owing to the rising demand for sulphur dyes in textile industry.
Major market player included in this report are:
Sinochem Tianjin Co.,Ltd.
Archroma
Nippon Kayaku Co.,Ltd.
Atul Ltd
Bhanu Dyes Pvt. Ltd.
Apex Industries
DS Dyes and Chemicals.
Chemolin Chemicals.
Jay Chemical Industries Ltd.
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Form offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Form:
Granular
Powder
Liquid
Pre-Reduced Powders
Dispersed Pastes
Others
By Color:
Black
Brown
Blue
Green
Red
Others
By Type:
Leuco Sulfer Dyes
Condensed Sulfur Dyes
Solubilized Sulfur Dyes
Others
By Application:
Textile
Leather Processing
Paints and Coatings
Plastic
Paper
Printing Ink
Ceramics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global sulfur Dyes market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
