Spun Bound Non-woven Market 2021 to 2027 – Industry Scope and Growth Strategies by Key Players, Type, Application

Global Spun bound nonwoven Market is valued approximately at USD 17.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. For the manufacture of nonwoven fabrics for use in a number of applications, the Spun bound method is commonly used.
These products consist of continuous filaments produced by the integrated spinning of the fibers, web formation, and the bonding phase. The smallest textile route from polymers to fabric is this method, as all intermediate steps are omitted.
Spun bound nonwovens are used in the personal hygiene industry to manufacture baby diapers, napkins, hand warmers, and hygienic and incontinence diapers for women because of their excellent absorption of water and liquid, high barrier characteristics, excellent elasticity and high chemical stability. Hence, growing personal hygiene industry across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, as per Statista, it is projected that the global size of the feminine hygiene industry has grown from USD 35.4 billion in 2016 to USD 40 billion by 2020. The market is expected to rise by 4.6 per cent annually during 2021-2025. Additionally, Ease of manufacturing and growing awareness regarding disposable products is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, volatility in raw material prices is restraining the growth of market across the globe.
The regional analysis of the global Spun bound nonwoven Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in the global spun bound nonwoven market due to the ease of manufacturing and growing awareness regarding disposable products. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market due to the rising investment in spun bound nonwoven market in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Freudenberg Group
E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Johns Manville Corporation
Toray Industries
Indorama Ventures
Pegas Nonwovens S.A.
Akitieselskabet Schouw & Co.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Material type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material type:
Polypropylene
Polyester
Polyethylene
Polyurethane
others
By Application:
Hygiene and personal care
Medical
Agriculture
Building & construction
Automotive
Packaging
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Interventional cardiology devices market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
