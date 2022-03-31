Airless Packaging Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented During 2021-2030

Global Airless Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 4.04 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Manufacturers and consumers prefer recyclable packaging materials as they have become aware about eco-friendly products. Airless packaging consists of a container with a non-pressurized dispensing method that protects product from air exposure which increases the shelf life of the product. Airless Packaging is significantly used for the transportation and packaging of expensive products.
Further, increasing investments in cosmetic industry, retail sector being expanded geographically and rising demand for premium products has led the adoption of Airless Packaging across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the company source, in 2020, Ren Clean Skincare introduced its skincare product in an airless bottle made of recycled plastic. However, high costs of airless packaging and reduction in demand for luxurious goods impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing demand for premium cosmetics and sustainable packaging, creates the opportunity and thus, the adoption & demand for Airless Packaging is likely to increase.
The regional analysis of global Airless Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europoe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing awareness about the eco-friendly packaging, rising demand for premium products and their protection from oxidation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, increase in demand for cosmetic products and rising penetration of organized retail sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Airless Packaging Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
ABC Packaging Ltd.
Alba S.A.
AptarGroup, Inc.
Fusion Packaging
HCP Packaging
Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.
Lumson SPA
Quadpack Industries
Raepak Ltd.
Silgan Dispensing Systems
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Packaging Type:
Bags and Pouches
Bottles and Jars
Tubes
Others
By Material Type:
Plastic
Glass
Others
By End-User:
Personal care
Healthcare
Homecare
Food & Beverages
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Airless Packaging Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
