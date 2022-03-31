Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market 2021 Technological Strategies, Business Advancements and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2027

Global Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market is valued approximately USD 681.24 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Anti-Wear Lubricants are used to prevent metal to metal contact between parts of gears used in automotive industry and machineries.

The growing factor is the increase in the demand for the automotive industry, the rise in the market for commercial and passenger vehicle will be beneficial for the anti-wear lubricants market. The growing demand for renewable energy will also provide a vast area for expansion for the global anti-wear agents market.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) account for over a fifth of the global economy and the population in these countries is rapidly growing thus, to cope with its government in these countries are highly focused on industrial development to provide jobs for the people, with the introduction of more industries the demand for global lubricant anti-wear agent is set to rise. As of January 2020, acquisition of Bercen Chemicals by Vertellus strengthened Vertelluss current portfolio and supported lubricant additives market in North America. In July 2017, Afton Chemical Corporation acquired Aditivos Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. (AMSA), a petroleum additives manufacturing, core engine oil additives such as advanced ashless dispersants and anti-wear agents required in the Asia Pacific region, The limiting factors is the fluctuating crude oil price, which is the key ingredient for anti-wear agents, which in turn, affects the profitability and as the global warming is directly proportional to the number of vehicles in use, thus, this could hamper the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents-market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased disposable income and the rise in the market for commercial and passenger vehicle.

Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. The main factor is the rapidly increasing population and the need for owning vehicles thus, there would be lucrative growth prospects for the Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

NewMarket Corporation (US)

Infineum International Limited (US)

Chevron Oronite Company LLC. (US)

The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited. (CHINA)

Afton Chemical (US)

BASF SE (GERMANY)

Solvay (BELGIUM)

LANXESS (GERMANY)

Bercen Chemicals (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Zinc Dialkldithiophosphate (ZDDP)

Phosphate

Phosphonate

Phosphide

By Application

Engine Oil

Automotive Gear Oil

Automotive Transmission Fluid

Hydraulic oil

Metalworking Fluid

Grease

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Re sellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

