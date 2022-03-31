Paper Edge Protectors Market 2021 Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

Global Paper Edge Protectors Market is valued approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Paper Edge Protector is used for long-term transport in the safety of whole pallet packaging materials.
It can also be used for stretch-wrapped loads that are all strapped. Edge protectors are designed to provide palletized goods with maximum protection from injury especially during the loading and unloading process. Therefore, to have a strong aesthetic appearance for branding and advertising, key players look at content advancements.
Reusable, recyclable, and made up of low-grade dense panels, paper edge protectors are It is thus used as an inexpensive alternative for the substitution of edge protectors for wood, plastic and metal. High-strength core board paper for producing paper tubes or cores is the leading material which is used in the edge protector. The market is driven by enhanced eco-friendly packaging acceptance, the introduction of smart packaging, growing advances in technology that can increase the production of paper edge protectors. The key players of global Air-Dried Food market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, in 2019, VPK Packaging Company purchased Corenso’s European and Chinese firms. Corenso is a multinational provider of cylinders, cores, and paper edge protectors for cardboard. Also, In May 2020, a 32.9 per cent decrease in the rate of fossil CO2 emissions between 2005 and 2019 was announced and aims to cut relative CO2 emissions by 40 per cent by 2030. However, depletion of forest lands, Alternative packaging solutions are favored by any end customer over paper edge protectors due to rising deforestation would restrain the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Paper Edge Protectors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of the introduction of smart packaging. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such Enhanced eco-friendly packaging acceptance would create lucrative growth prospects for the Paper Edge Protectors Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC.
Packaging Corporation of America
Sonoco Products Company
Rengo Co., Ltd.
Pratt Industries, Inc.
VPK Packaging Group NV
Cascades Inc.
Napco National
Cordstrap B.V.
Signode Industrial Group (Crown Holdings)
Pactiv LLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Angular
Round
By Material Type:
Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)
Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard
Recycled Paperboard
By End Use:
Logistics & Transportation
Warehousing
Manufacturing
Food & Beverage
Building & Construction
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Paper Edge Protectors Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
