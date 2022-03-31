Copper Foil Market 2021 Segmentation Analysis, Key Players, Industry Share and Forecast by 2027

Global Copper Foil Market is valued approximately at USD 12.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Copper foil is a kind of metal tape, used for electromagnetic shielding, which is divided into electric signal shielding and magnetic signal shielding.

The foil has low surface oxygen that can be attached to a variety of different substances, such as metals, insulating materials, etc., and it has a wide temperature range. Comprehensively copper wire is also used as bonding piece of glass together, producing beautiful stained glass, creating new windows after repairing and more .

The increased demand for circuits boards, as copper foil is used extensively for flexible circuit boards where smooth surface is preferred, will foster the growth of the market. For instance, North American shipments for the PCB industry are up 10.8% in 2018, compared to the year before. Bookings increased by 4.9% over the year before, while order growth was up 11.7%. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for copper foil market across the globe. Moreover, as the printed circuits boards are used in almost all electronics products, the demand for consumer gadgets such as smartphones, PCs, tablets, and other medical electronics is also growing rapidly around the world and these are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period. However, strict regulations on small and medium size PCB producers are one of the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global copper file market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing tothe large manufacturing capacity for PCBs and low labour wages in China. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to rising demand for energy storage and electric and hybrid vehicles in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SKC

Dusan Group

Chang Chun Group

Circuit Foil

LS Mtron

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Iljin materials Co. Ltd.

Nippon Denkai, Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Rolled Copper Foil

Electrodeposited Copper Foil

By Industry Terrain

Electromagnetic Shielding

Lithium-ion Batteries

Printed Circuit Boards

Others

By Application

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Industrial Equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Copper Foil Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

