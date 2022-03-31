Insulated Packaging Market 2021 In-depth Research Studies on Products, Countries, Companies and Industry Segmentation by 2027

Global Insulated packaging Market is valued approximately USD 10.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Insulated Packaging is a combination of materials which offer low thermal conductivity along with high resistance.

The material is majorly used for shipping of temperature sensitive products for maintaining product freshness and efficiency. It plays a significant role in eliminating the effects of variable temperature keeping the product warm, frozen or refrigerated and protecting the product from physical damage.

The packaging is majorly used in a wide range of end-use industries such as chemical, food and beverage, healthcare and personal care and more. The escalated growth in the Food and beverage industry along with increase in demand for Higher food quality drives the market growth. As per Food Processing Ingredients report of 2019 the food processing industry accounted to USD 119.6 billion in 2017 with Output Food exports of USD 35.3 billion in Europe. Also, Italy in 2017 amounted for USD 4.6 billion exports to USA alone. Moreover, the EU regulation no. 1935/2004 states that food contact materials should not transfer any of their constituents to food in quantities endangering human health. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of diseases and rising health awareness among the customers has increased the sales of Pharmaceutical products increasing the demand for Insulated packaging. Also, the vaccines and injections are to be stored and transported at a certain temperature which stirs the demand for insulated packaging to keep the vaccines and injection cold. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, changing lifestyles and rapid growth in the E-commerce presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Insulated packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the widescale manufacturing of packaging materials in the region along with presence of high number od manufacturing facilities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing ecommerce and changing lifestyle would create lucrative growth prospects for the Insulated packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Deutsche Post DHL

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

Amcor Limited

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki OYJ

Exeltainer

American Aerogel Corporation

Thermal Packaging Solutions

TemperPack

Insulated Products Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Rigid

Flexible

Semi-rigid

By Material:

Plastic

Wood

Corrugated Cardboard

Glass

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

By Packaging Type:

Boxes & Containers

Bags & Pouches

Wraps

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Insulated packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

