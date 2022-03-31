Mud Pumps Market 2021 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2027

Global Mud Pumps Market is valued approximately at USD 802.65 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Mud pumps are gaining significant demand from oil & gas industry.

It is used for moving and circulating drilling fluids and other alike fluids in and out of the drilled wells for exploration. Mud pumps are a piston/plunger cylinder system that are used to transfer fluid at substantially high pressure.

The rapid growth in oil & gas industry across the globe is the key factor attributing to the growth of mud pumps market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), in 2019, United States was the largest producer of oil across the world. The US produced over an average of 17.87 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2019 which accounts for 18% of the worlds oil production, that is a rise from over 15.6 million b/d in 2017. Similarly, According to the International association of oil & gas producers, China is the largest oil producer in the Asia Pacific region which accounts to produce over 5 million barrels of oil per day and it is estimated that output of oil production in China would grow by 50% to 6 million barrels per day by 2025. In addition, growing construction activities across the emerging economies is the factor driving the growth of mud pumps market over the forecast years. However, high cost of mud pumps market is the factor restraining the market growth.

The regional analysis of the global Mud Pumps market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid growth in oil & gas industry across the globe. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such growing construction activities across the emerging economies creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cancer vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Flowserve

Grundfos

Halliburton

Sulzer

KSB Group

Ebara Corporation

Weir Group

Tsurumi Pump

Excellence Pump Industry Co., Ltd

Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Duplex

Triplex

Quintuplex

By Driven System:

Electric

Fuel engine

By Application:

On-shore

Offshore

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Mud Pumps Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

