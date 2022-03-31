Medical Nitroglycerin Sprays Market 2021 Future Trend, Business Strategies, Revenue Value, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Global Medical Nitroglycerin Sprays Market is valued approximately USD 94.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Nitroglycerin spray is utilized to treat episodes of angina, or chest pain, in people who have coronary artery disease.
It is also used just before activities that may cause episodes of angina in order to prevent the angina from occurring. Nitroglycerin belongs to a class of medications called vasodilators. It works by relaxing the blood vessels, so the heart does not need to work as hard and therefore does not need as much oxygen. Increasing prevalence of Angina Pectoris drives the market growth.
The disease is caused by an imbalance between myocardial blood supply and oxygen demand and is a common symptom among Coronary artery Disease patients. As of 2019, the total number of prevalent diagnoses cases for patients more than 18 years of age was over 6 million. Further, increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle creating major health problems augments the market growth. Also, cost effectiveness of the sprays in comparison to sublingual tablets fosters higher market demand. Further, advantages such as minimal side effects and multiple dosage capacity such as these sprays offer capacity between 60 doses per bottle to 230 doses per bottle. However, ineffectiveness in Patients with Microvascular Angina impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Medical Nitroglycerin Sprays market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well-established infrastructure along with series of regulatory approvals and amendments by FDA. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Nitroglycerin Sprays market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Perrigo Company Plc.
Evus Health Solutions LLC.
G. Pohl-Boskamp GmbH & Co.
Akrimax Pharmaceuticals LLC
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Dalmia Bros. Pvt. Ltd.
Troikaa
ESPERO BIOPHARMA, INC
Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Prophylaxis of Angina Pectoris
Acute Relief of Attack (Treatment)
By Dose Capacity:
60 metered sprays/bottle
90 metered sprays/bottle
200 metered sprays/bottle
230 metered sprays/bottle
By Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Medical Nitroglycerin Sprays Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
