Pakistan wins toss, elects to field against Australia

By Associated Press
2022/03/31 17:50
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to field in the second ODI against Australia on Thursday.

Australia, which is already missing several leading players, beat Pakistan by 88 runs in the first game of the three-match series.

Ashton Agar and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis are still in isolation for Australia after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the white-ball series in Lahore.

Australia kept faith in the same lineup that routed Pakistan on Tuesday.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has recovered from a knee injury and returned to the side after missing the first game. He replaced struggling Hasan Ali, who didn’t bowl his full 10 overs but conceded 56 runs off his wicketless eight overs.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.

Updated : 2022-03-31 19:25 GMT+08:00

