Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period

Lucky customer won NT$10 million prize after purchasing cigarettes

By George Liao, Taiwan News
2022/03/31 18:51
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) revealed details of the NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for the January and February period in a press release issued on Thursday (March 31).

The MOF makes rosters of NT$10 million Special Prize and NT$2 million Grand Prize winning receipts for each lottery that covers a two-month period after the winning numbers are announced.

According to the MOF's initial statistics, there are a total of 11 NT$10 million winners and 12 NT$2 million winners for the January and February period, the ministry said. The information contained in the rosters includes the locations where the big prize winning receipts were issued, the items and quantity of the commodities involved, and the amount of money spent for each consumption.

According to the NT$10 million prize-winning rosters, a lucky customer won the NT$10 million prize after purchasing a pack of cigarettes from a Hi-Life convenience store in Taichung City, and another hit the jackpot after buying two snacks from a 7-11 convenient store in Kaohsiung City.
MOF
receipt lottery
NT$10 million Special Prize

Updated : 2022-03-31 19:24 GMT+08:00

