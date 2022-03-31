Traffic Road Marking Coatings  Market According to latest research on focusing on Leading Manufacturers

Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market is valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Traffic road marking coatings are used on highways, zebra crossings, airport runways, parkings and other places to indicate people regarding safety and to instruct them at some places. Factors such as rising demand for public and private parking spaces, increasing number of road fatalities, introduction of temperature sensitive paints and increasing investments by the market players are expected to fuel the demand.

For instance, in January 2019, Geveko Markings acquired Flexitherm Australia Pty. Ltd. to grow market share in the line of thermoplastic road markings and in 2020 they acquired Ole Peinture, a leading French road marking paint and safety material manufacturer. However, scarcity of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, increase in construction of car parkings due to construction of malls, supermarkets and hypermarkets is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Traffic Road Marking Coatings. Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are the regions taken into consideration for regional analysis of traffic road coatings market. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to safety measures, training and better surveillance on contractors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising airport construction projects in the region, thus increasing the products demand to be used for coating airport runways, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Traffic Road Marking Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Dow Chemical Company

Swarco AG

The Sherwin Williams Company

Geveko Markings

Ennis-Flint Inc.

Crown Technology, LLC

Vertex Safety Products Private Limited

K.M. Contractors Pvt. Ltd.

Automark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Paint

Thermoplastic

Preformed Polymer

Epoxy

By Type:

Permanent

Removable

By Application:

Road Marking Lines

Road Marking Labels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

